Tiffani Amber Thiessen Gets Sloppy And Has Patriots Howling, Jordon Naps With Bill & Brady's New Deflategate!

Final day of June, boys and girls. Which means, oddly enough, this is the final day of the last month without a football game until … next March!

That's right. Read it. Now, read it AGAIN. Soak it in. Double-check me all you want. It's true.

The Hall of Fame game is July 31st this year, inexplicably. Seems super early to me, but I don't control the calendar. That means we get a football game in July, albeit one that nobody will pay attention to after the first five minutes.

And then, we're in August, where college football officially returns. After that, it's off to the damn RACES for the next five months.

Sure, it's slow out right now. But that's a good thing. I like it this way. We use this time to regroup, refocus, and get our minds right for a huge second half of the year. It starts tomorrow. We ride at midnight.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we get ready for the Fourth of July with Tiffani Amber Thiessen and a mess of hot dogs.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a LOADED weekend of #content, the lunatic Lib in New York is back at it, this time eating rice with his filthy hands, and JordOn and Bill share a Nantucket nap.

Big week on the island for those two coming up. Lock in.

Grab you something with just a touch of alcohol in it as we ease into a holiday week, and then POUR IT OUT for something a patriot would drink, and THEN settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

But first, a thank you to everyone

It's a new week, which I'm thrilled about. I'm back in my own house for the first time in nearly two weeks. Actually, two weeks ago today was when I got the initial call about Yaya. Obviously, as you read Friday, things did not improve.

But, it's a new week, and we move forward. Sucks, but as is life.

Before we can do that – really, before I can – I need to say thank you to everyone who reached out. I'm not a sappy dude, but it was cool to see. I received a ton of emails after I let the cat out of the bag on Friday, and it was awesome.

You guys are the best. It's why this class wins awards, you know. You ain't getting that at Maddow's class down the hall!

From Ryan in OK:

Zach,

I’m sorry for your family's loss of grandma. And I know it’s the nature of the business, but I’m sorry you had to tell complete strangers about it.

It really rocks your world when someone who has been there your entire life is just gone. I really am. It just hits different.

You’re obviously a good man with a good sense of humor, but let yourself grieve a bit for grandma.

Thanks, Ryan!

Oddly enough – and I know y'all will be shocked by this – but I'm not a very open person. I don't love expressing things. It's not my thing, which is why I usually deflect with dark humor.

So, being able to write about Yaya – albeit briefly – last Friday was somewhat therapeutic for me. This class is an open book, always has been. You guys aren't complete strangers. We've been together for over two years now.

I'm not great at the whole ‘grieving’ thing, which will undoubtedly bite me in the ass one day. I'll work on it. The Dolphins trading Jonnu Smith certainly doesn't help.

See? Dark humor!

From Trey:

Sorry to hear about your Yaya. Sounds like she was a great lady. We are all headed that way eventually, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose someone you care about.

My Grandpa passed away 4 years ago. He was a drink-scotch-every-night kind of guy.

In his honor I drink a glass of Macallan 18-year-old each year on his birthday. It doesn't taste that great, but it always seems like a way to connect back to him.

Might be a good thing that he passed when he did, because if he saw what 18-year-old Macallan sells for these days he might faint.

What a weekend of #content

Thanks, Trey! I always thought the fake Glen McKenna scotch from How I Met Your Mother was an ode to Macallan. Has that ever been confirmed? No clue. But I hope to hell you're not paying $600 for a bottle each year.

A quick Google search tells me a bottle of Macallan 18 costs, in some places, around $350. Probably a little out of my price range given I spend $14 a week on Kentucky Gentleman.

But I can assure you that Yaya would've happily paid for it. Again, the lady loved a good drink.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big (not really, it was SLOW) weekend:

Tiff Ann, rice hands & JordOn's nap with Bill

What a weekend! Seriously, though, there was NOTHING going on this weekend.

We've reached peak downtime on the calendar. Half the world is on vacation. The other half – me – is stuck trying to cobble up #content to write about so I can keep this job.

You guys, thankfully, made it (somewhat) easy. Couple thoughts …

1. Brady and Sid the Kid? That would feed families of internet bloggers for generations. The #content would be insane.

2. I need a pulse-check on this Alligator Alcatraz currently going up in the Everglades. I know I'm a Florida guy, but this isn't my wheelhouse.

The First Lady (my wife, not Melania) is furious over it. Frankly, it seems like a ton of Big Rs, too. Conserving the Everglades is maybe the only issue that's Bipartisan down here.

Is DeSantis a schmuck for this move? Where does our Florida contingent stand?

3. Obviously, that last one about the lunatic Lib in New York is fake, but it does lead me to this GEM from over the weekend.

Let's rapid-fire this final-class-of-June into a big July:

Yeah, I mean, New York City is just beyond cooked. This dude is NUTS. It may be time for me to buy as much real estate as possible here in Florida, because it's about to boom (again). I missed my chance during COVID. I ain't swinging and missing again.

Maybe I'll look to buy some land down in the Everglades!?

What a nutbag. By the way, totally unrelated here, but this lunatic's family is worth millions. MILLIONS.

And don't give me "well, he's not worth millions!" argument, either. I come from a rich family. My wife comes from a rich family. We are not rich, but we're also not acting like we grew up eating Chipotle bowls with our hands. I'm not stupid. I see how life works.

Piss off with the fake virtue-signaling crap.

You know who else ain't doing that? JordOn and Bill!

Those would be the legs of Bill Belichick and JordOn Hudson, via JordOn's Instagram story. You can guess who is who!

These two are resting up for a huge week on Nantucket. July 4th is really when the season starts on that island. I think we're in for a treat. Stay tuned.

Speaking of the Fourth, let's allow Tiffani Amber Thiessen to get us all ready for a big holiday week.

Take us into it, Kelly!

See you Wednesday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You like that much ketchup and mustard on your dog? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.