Tiffani Amber Thiessen Starts Summer In An Ice Bath, Danica On A Boat & Here's The Military Draft Order!

Whew. We good? Everybody make it through that weekend? Goodness gracious. What a wild little ride that was, huh?

I found out Donald Trump blew Iran to smithereens while sitting at a bar Saturday night with my brother. True story. Some live band was singing "Africa" in the background. Magical.

We're sitting there slamming back some Miller Lites (on draft, of course) when he turns to me and says, ‘Holy shit, Trump just went after Iran.’

And just like that, the entire bar was glued to the TV. Poor College World Series, huh? Most of the TVs went straight to Fox News (duh, we're adults down here) and we were all dialed in. It was like watching the Red Zone channel on Sundays. Needed Scott Hanson to deliver us an octobox of all the targets.

"Seven hours of commercial-free ass-kicking starts … NOW!"

Electric. I remember when Bin Laden was killed years ago. I was a freshman in college in Boston, and the entire city partied on the front lawn of the Boston Common for hours that night. I saw things I still can't talk about to this day.

This wasn't that, but this was still one of those "where were you moments." What a night.

Anyway, welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we cool off from the weekend's HEAT with Tiffani Amber Thiessen, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a weekend jam-packed with #content, Danica on a boat, the LSU fan seen ‘round the world, and how about that … celebration … out of OKC? What’s happening there? What am I missing? Weird. You'll see.

Grab you a Miller Lite draft, then get ready for the draft, and THEN settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Tiffani Amber dominates a cold plunge to start summer

I'm gonna go a little off-script today and give you guys what you came here for right off the bat. I don't usually do it – mainly because I'm deathly terrified y'all will leave sooner – but it was a loaded weekend and I feel like we deserve a light Monday class.

It's been a while since Tiff Amber checked in with a true banger. Sure, she's a staple around here, but mainly because of her foodie videos, which are always mixed with just a pinch of sexual undertones. She's a veteran of the game in that way, and we respect her for it.

But it's been a minute since she really took the gloves off and came out swinging. Until yesterday, when she took the internet on a cold plunge dive for the ages.

Does Kelly Kapowski still have the fastball or WHAT?

What a weekend of #content!

She's our Nolan Ryan at this point. Just so reliable, even at 51. Whenever you need a solid outing, you know you can turn to Tiffani Amber to give you seven innings of 1-run ball. That was Nolan, up to the very end.

America needed a break from all the bombing, and Tiffani decided to drop her own from an ice bath in the forest.

Hero.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a weekend that wasn't exactly slow. From Tiff Amber, to Danica on a boat!

Drafts, LSU fans & OKC's … celebration?

What a weekend. Good mix of pre-WWIII fodder and some soild, down-to-earth, fun! Great work!

Couple thoughts …

1. Danica firmly in the ‘Iran can't have a nuke' camp. Make Iran Great Again (MIGA!).

2. Looks like she's not draft-eligible should we hold one. What a sight that would be, huh? Could you imagine?

For those wondering …

If Congress and the President were to reinstate a military draft, the Selective Service System would conduct a National Draft Lottery to determine the order in which young men would be drafted.

The lottery would establish the priority of call based on the birth dates of registrants. The first men drafted would be those turning age 20 during the calendar year of the lottery. For example, if a draft were held in 2020, those men born in 2000 would be considered first. Men turning 21 in the year of the draft would be second priority, men turning 22 would be third, and so on until a man turns 26, at which time he is over the age of liability. Younger men would not be called in that year until men in the 20-25 age group are called.

Some further research shows me that this would basically be an NBA lottery-style draft, which is just NUTS to think about.

If you really wanna dive in, go ahead and visit the official military draft website HERE. Good luck. I read through it three times and I'm still confused.

Look, it's a joke. We're laughing through the pain right now. That's what Nightcaps is here for.

OK, let's rapid-fire this bad boy into a big Monday night. First up? What a showing for the LSU faithful this weekend!

I know Screenaps had her this morning, but what an absolute dominant showing out of LSU in Omaha. Electric stuff on and off the field. Didn't think we'd come out of the weekend with someone showing up Livvy Dunne, but this girl did the impossible.

Unfortunately, Alicia Huggs has made her Instagram private. Not quite ready for the bright lights yet. That's the difference between her and Livvy, I reckon.

Some have it. Some don't.

OK, one more on that way out. Shockingly, I actually watched Game 7 of the Finals last night. True story. I know. Weird.

Now, to be fair, I've got family in town that wanted to go watch it, and I was told I would get free drinks out of it. I may hate the NBA, but everyone has a price.

I also had money on the Thunder. Easiest cover ever. I should've been betting this league the whole season!

Anyway, is this the most pathetic celebration in the history of modern sports?

What am I missing here? Do they just not give a shit? That's a serious question. I was baffled by it.

Anyway, let me know! Or don't. I'd imagine most of you didn't watch.

OK, let's have a big week. Head on a swivel out there.

See you Wednesday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You ready for the draft? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.