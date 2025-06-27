MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Has Capitol Hill Buzzing, Maggie Sajak's Golf Selfie & Halloween At Cracker Barrel?

While the Libs were busy breaking down Iran tape like the Zapruder film, us sane Americans were GRINDING our way through the final week of June.

And now, we're here. They let us skate on by to yet another Friday. Another weekend. More importantly, to a four-day work week! That's right.

Did y'all realize Fourth of July is one week from today? I didn't, until I checked the work calendar for next week and saw that I was off. Talk about a huge way to start a big weekend.

Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where Anna Paulina Luna's MAGA hat selfie had Capitol Hill BUZZING last night. What else?

I've got a loaded week of #content to unload, Maggie Sajak hitting the links, butt cheeks at the ballpark (I know Screencaps hit it this morning but I'll be damned if they don't make a cameo in this class), and can we please, for the love of God, stop complaining about the heat?

The Dems are back to bitching about climate change because it's blazing hot across the country right now …

… in JUNE.

What a concept!

Grab you something tall, strong, and refreshingly alcoholic to combat the heat, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

The Dems are shocked it's hot during the summer!

Yeah, I mean, how am I not supposed to start with that? Look at that graphic. LOOK AT IT.

This is such a pet peeve of mine, and it's probably because I live in Florida, where it's 4,000 degrees year round.

People who act shocked when it's hot … during the summer. I don't get it. I've never understood. Obviously, the lunatic Libs take it a step further and blame it on climate change. That, and racism.

Those are their 'ol reliables. Game 1 and 2 starters every October. Schilling and Randy Johnson back in 2001.

When the Libs need their starter to go 7 strong, they put either racism or climate change on the hill.

Hey, Pramila – it's June 27th, sweetheart. It's hot as balls outside. You wanna know what the high was in my town earlier this week?

103.

I don't think anyone noticed. Seriously. The only reason I did was because I just happened to check the weather app to see if I was gonna be able to golf or not. That's it.

But nobody whined about climate change. We did what normal Americans do during the summer – bitched about how hot it was, sweated our asses off, and went about our days.

That's it. Americans have been doing it for decades now. Wake me up when it's 90 degrees in Boston in December. THEN you can post your cutsie little weather graphic. Until then, pipe down.

PS: sane people will always choose 100 degrees over 50 degrees when given the choice. Being hot is so much more tolerable than being cold.

Exhibit A:

Another strong week of #content!

What a moment yesterday at the Cubs game. Cinema. Pure, raw, American cinema.

This is how you put butts in seats, boys and girls. America loves a good backside. That's just fact. We're also desperate for something to watch right now, other than the left and right bitch about the efficacy of Operation Midnight Hammer.

So, the Cubs TV station (does WGN still exist?) took a little gamble here and went out to interview #ThePeople.

And they got so much more than what they bargained for. A great bum. A great call by Boog Sciambi. A viral moment on a slow Thursday in June.

Now, let's get to the best #content from a week full of it:

Cracker Barrel, Anna Paulina & Maggie, oh my!

Welcome back to class, Kay Adams! I knew she'd eventually come through with some more summer #content, and our girl ends June with a buzzer beater!

Couple more thoughts …

1. Velma from Scooby-Doo? That chick has always been underrated. She also made a cameo for a few episodes in New Girl and was ELECTRIC. Loved sex. That was her entire character. Basically just a nympho.

2. Happy one year to Joe Biden and the Dems! It all fell apart in spectacular fashion one year ago today.

3. Anyone here remember watching that Star Wars movie live in Chile in 2003? God, the internet would have a field day with it nowadays. It's also 100% real. Such a ballsy move.

4. Fartcoin! God, I can't wait until I can buy my dream house with something called Fartcoin. Nothing sums up 2025 better than that.

OK, let's rapid-fire this bad boy into the final weekend of pride month.

First up? No pride month at Cracker Barrel today – at least at the one I just left in Brunswick, Georgia. Nope. Just some … Halloween decor!

Amazing. Cracker Barrel jumps Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot AND Michael's and somehow beats ‘em all to the Halloween punch. Joe Kinsey must be seething. Good thing he’s been on vacation for a month!

I did see this little gem, though, that will probably ease the pain:

Electric. God, I love Cracker Barrel.

PS: try the grilled chicken fingers. Veteran move.

Next? Let's head to Capitol Hill and turn everyone on with Anna Paulina Luna:

Hell yes! More #content from the OG MAGA bikini congresswoman. Can't believe it's been nearly one year since she first came to class.

And now look at her go! Jasmine vs. Anna – who ya got?

Trick question, obviously.

OK, that's it for today – and this week. Let's end June strong. Dial it in this weekend, fellas. Football is right around the corner.

And so is the British Open!

Take us home, Maggie.

