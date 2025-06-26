Mom At NBA Draft Grabs America's Attention For A Couple Obvious Reasons

I'm sure everyone here is dragging a bit today after staying up late for last night's NBA Draft. Because if I know my OutKick audience – and I do – I know y'all love the NBA. Especially, the NBA Draft.

Right? Right?! Bueller? Anyone? Never mind!

Of course you didn't watch the NBA Draft. I'm not sure if there's enough money in the world to get me to have watched last night (that's obviously not true, but whatever).

I don't watch the actual NBA anymore. I'm surely not watching a bunch of players I've never heard of – minus the Flagg kid – get drafted by a bunch of teams that will probably make him wear BLM shirts. Not doing it. Can't do it.

That being said, I do love a good draft night star. Remember Gia Duddy a few years back? Will Levis' girlfriend who turned on all of Twitter as Will plummeted on live TV? She's still a star today, which shows you which one truly has more staying power in America.

She was great, and so was the mother of No. 2 overall pick, Dylan Harper, who grabbed this country by the nuts last night and has STILL refused to let go:

Welcome to the show, Maria Harper!

Yes! Thank God for Maria Harper-Marinick. We needed some #content to come out of the NBA Draft, and Lord knows it wasn't gonna be me breaking down Xs and Os on a Thursday in June. I have no clue who Dylan Harper is. None. Zero. Gun to my head, I couldn't even begin to tell you.

Hell, as of right this second, I don't even know who drafted him. Seriously. Not the slightest idea.

UPDATE: I just Googled it. The Spurs. There. Happy?

Anyway, my point is … this ain't exactly the NFL Draft, where people actually give a shit. It's the NBA Draft, which inexplicably takes place less than a week after the season ends. Is that the dumbest thing in all of sports? Has to be up there, right? What are we doing here?

So, yes – thank God for Maria Harper. She stole the show, gave us a reason to live, and gave me something to write about.

She now goes into the pantheon of ‘viral chicks at random sporting events that turn on America,’ joining Masters Girl, JJ McCarthy's wife, Gia Duddy, Sad Baylor girl, and, of course, the OG: Jenn Sterger.

Let's go have a big Thursday.