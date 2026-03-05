Tiffani Amber Thiessen Cooks Up Some Spicy Content, Skip Bayless Vs. His Wife & USA's Secret Weapon Unveiled

Whew. Over the hump and safely to the other side. You never know with a war going on, but we made it this week. Everybody good? How's morale? Hanging in there?

Of course you are! We've got USA baseball this week! The World Baseball Classic is here, and Team USA is gearing up to throttle Brazil tomorrow night. Can't wait. Feel like we need this as a country. It's all been doom and gloom since the hockey team won a few weeks back, and that was before the bombs started flying.

We need another ‘moment’ in this country – one the miserable libs can't steal from us. These next few weeks can give us that, assuming the fellas get the job done in pool play.

And by the way, the WBC? It's an underrated event. It's essentially October baseball in March. Everyone loves October baseball, even the detractors. I think we're in for a special few weeks.

Let's roll.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where Tiffani Amber (Thiessen) gets the internet all riled up from her kitchen.

What else? I've got a pretty definitive answer to yesterday's question (Megan Fox vs. Sydney Sweeney), Skip Bayless and his wife, Ernestine, have finally given us their opinion on Iran (phew!), and I'm sad Lou Holtz died. But man, did this legend leave us with some incredible memories.

If only there were a way to know you were in the good old days before leaving them.

Grab you a beer for Madison Beer's 27th birthday, and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Inject this strength coach into my VEINS!

Good to see Madison's doing well on her 27th! Feel like we need the Chargers on Hard Knocks this summer, right? Madison and Justin. Harbaugh. McDaniel. I haven't watched Hard Knocks in years because it's just such a shell of itself, but I'd watch this version.

OK, let's get this class going …

As I said earlier, it's WBC Day. USA plays Brazil tomorrow, followed by Great Britain Saturday, Mexico Sunday and Italy on Monday. The tourney has actually already started across the pond, where Australia stunned Chinese Taipei this morning (last night?). Or is it Taiwan? I never know, but I do know there's always drama around that one come Little League World Series time.

Anyway, USA takes the field tomorrow night, and – if this Dodgers strength coach has anything to do with it – the Americans should THROTTLE Brazil.

What a specimen:

Anyone in class out in Utah today?

I mean, if that doesn't fire you up, check your damn PULSE. I'm ready to run through a brick wall for this animal. Insane hand slaps. This is what it's all about.

I may or may not also have $100 on the USA to win it all, so let's get AFTER it fellas. Playoff baseball (in March) is HERE!

OK, let's leave the dugout and head out to the trenches of Utah, where an actual horror movie is unfolding in the small county of Wayne.

I don't recall ever, in all my years doing #content, seeing a sheriff post something like this:

Tiff Ann, Meg vs. Sydney, Skip & Lou

Goodness gracious. A sheriff telling folks to stay home, keep the doors locked, the lights on, and be with others if possible? Whoooof. I think I'd just leave, right? I've seen Scream enough times in my life to know how this movie ends.

(Anyone see Scream 7 this weekend? I stopped watching after 5, but I heard it's awful).

I'd just hop in the car and go. That's usually the best option, and the one people in actual horror movies never, ever take. It bugs the crap out of me. If there's a serial killer on the loose, and the cops are telling you to SLEEP WITH THE LIGHTS ON, why not just get out of town for a bit? At the very least, maybe get a hotel? No serial killer worth his or her salt is entering a Marriott Bonvoy.

"But Zach, be a man! Go down with the ship. Protect your house!"

Nope. I'm good. Again, I've seen this movie before. I KNOW how it goes. I don't mess with small town serial killers. That's a different beast.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Thursday class into a big Thursday night. First up? I'm ashamed it's taken me this long, but let's give Lou Holtz a proper sendoff:

That last video gets me every time. Every few years, that clip resurfaces, and I can't watch it enough. Man, Lou was the best. Look at how great college football programming used to be. Those, by far, were the glory days. I'm not sure anything in our lives will ever top it. Frankly, nothing will come close.

Skip vs. Mark May on Saturdays, and Salisbury vs. Clayton on Sundays. We really did have it all, didn't we? Including the theme songs:

Yep. We had it all. Now it's all just AI slop. Sad.

Anyway, we'll miss you, Coach. Thanks for being such a freaking patriot.

Next? Here's someone who is no Lou Holtz, but is certainly … something:

Skip Bayless and Ernestine have spoken, and they certainly seem like they're on opposite sides of the current War in Iran. Although, frankly, Skip's take is all over the map here. I just find it funny how Skip has gone from debating Stephen A. and Shannon Sharpe to … pumping out Instagram debates with his wife on the couch with the dog hounding them. It's a funny visual.

PS: Ernestine is giving off Gemma Teller vibes, for those wondering:

God. I haven't thought about Son of Anarchy in years. What a great show. We lived in a time when Sons, Breaking Bad AND Game of Thrones were all on TV at the same time. Incredible. The Golden Age.

Speaking of peak nostalgia …

From Alex in CO:

I'm a fan and loyal reader who especially appreciates your heavy reliance on '90s references vs Joe's '80s-centric point of view.

Topanga>Tiff Amber all day every day, but picking Megan Fox over Sydney Sweeney in 2026 is a bridge too far, my friend. Notice how Meg's new pics look nothing like the version in your New Girl (great show!) clip? There isn't a single piece of original equipment left on Ms. Fox and it makes me sad.

Transformers Megan could go toe-to-toe with anyone from any era - as long as we aren't factoring in personality, in which case she seems pretty hard to like, while Syd seems legitimately awesome. But even though people like her and Kylie Jenner have had more visually appealing work done, they might as well be botched Madonna to my eyes.

Other than that minor gripe, keep up the outstanding work!

Thanks, Alex!

I received a dozen emails about my Meg vs. Syd question from yesterday's class, and it was unanimous. Sydney Sweeney was the clear winner. Now, to be fair – and I told this to Alex – I never really looked at Megan's face in those new pictures. Shocking, I know.

When I really dove in after Alex (and others) brought it to my attention, I'm officially recanting my vote and siding with Sydney Sweeney. Megan Fox is better than that, and so am I.

As for Alex's other hot take … I'd take Tiff Ann over Topanga, but it's close.

Take us home, Kelly!

