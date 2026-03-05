Utah Town Rocked By Murders As Sheriff Sends Chilling Warning To Residents

I don't pretend to know anything about war or crime or how things work with our great law enforcement. That's David Hookstead's arena, if you haven't noticed.

But, what I do know is movies. Specifically, horror movies. They're my bread and butter, as bad as that sounds. I can't get enough of them. Perhaps it's because I think if I watch enough of them, I will be prepared for anything this life throws at me? I don't know.

Whatever the reason, I feel like I've seen enough of them to know when things back in reality are going off the rails. Sort of like my spidey-sense being fined-tuned because I've watched every single Halloween 74 times.

It's tingling right now. Let's head out to Wayne County, Utah, where the local sheriff posted this absolutely chilling message yesterday in the wake of the three apparent murders:

I'd leave Wayne County, Utah so fast, heads would spin

**Attention to Wayne County Citizens**

Due to recent incidents that have occurred in Wayne County today, WCSO is asking that all residents take extra precautions, keep lights on, keep doors locked, remain home or with others this evening if possible. Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in the area. Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the other law enforcement agencies are taking action to keep all residents safe. Please report anything that causes alarm to our Wayne County dispatch line which is 1-800-356-8757. Please DO NOT call dispatch to have questions answered, only to give legitimate information.

Goodness gracious. I don't know that I've ever seen that before. A sheriff telling folks to stay home, keep the doors locked, the lights on, and be with others if possible? Whoooof. I think I'd just leave, right?

Again, I've seen this movie before, literally. I'd just hop in the car and go. That's usually the best option, and the one people in actual horror movies never, ever take. It bugs the crap out of me.

Anyway, according to reports, three women were found dead Wednesday in what investigators told CBS 2 were multiple crime scenes in Wayne County. Two were found on a hiking trail, a third inside a home. Officials said one woman was in her 30s, the next in her 60s, and the other in her 80s.

And if you really don't think this is mirroring a horror movie (Scream), school's also been canceled for the rest of the week.

"Due to unfolding events in the county, out of an abundance of caution and concern for student and public safety, schools will be closed tomorrow and Friday," the school district said in a social media post. "We will also have counselors in place to support students when we are back in session next week. We will communicate updates as things unfold."

Yep. I'd be gone.