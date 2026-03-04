Carrie Underwood Squeezes Into Tight Leather And Tells The Booing Losers To Piss Off, Megan Fox & McDonald's!

First Hump Day of March and buddy, we are in the FOXHOLE right now. By my count, this is our first ever Hump Day during a war. What a moment. Some day, your kids will ask you, "Dad, do you remember where you were during the first Hump Day of the War in Iran?"

And you'll say, "Yes, reading about the disgusting woke SLOBS booing Carrie Underwood on a site called ‘OutKick’ before the robots took over."

Beautiful. Let's get started.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where Carrie throws on a leather dress and tells the insufferable Hollywood libs to piss off.

What else? I've got more from the McDonald's CEO (I think he's growing on me), Michigan's new football recruiter seems like a winner, and I cannot believe that Megan Fox still possesses a fastball like this in 2026.

Let's get her fitted for a Team USA WBC uniform PRONTO. I want her in the rotation after pool play.

Grab you a pound cake for National Pound Cake Day, and let's pound it out on this first Hump Day of March!

I think the McDonald's CEO is growing on me

Beyond the obvious sexual innuendo, I don't have much else to say about pound cake. Solid cake. No complaints. No hot takes. Just a solid dessert option. I prefer lemon pound cake myself.

That's my Ted Talk, I guess, for today. Short and sweet!

OK, let's get this class going. I've got a lawn to mow because things are finally starting to grow again here in Florida after the deep freeze killed everything.

Anyone following this McDonald's vs. Burger King CEO battle? I believe Joe had something in Screencaps today, but the McDonald's dude has since posted another video, this time taste-testing an original Big Mac and the new chicken Big Mac.

I gotta say … I think I'm all in:

McDonald's vs. Burger King is good, but Nancy vs. Tim is better

This guy is taking a lot of flack on the internet streets right now for being a stiff, but I disagree. For starters, he's a CEO. Have you ever met a CEO? They ain't the most exciting people in the world.

But beyond that, I think he's onto something with that latest video. I LOVE taste-testing something as disgusting as the Big Mac, and acting like you're eating at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant. There's something beautiful about that.

It's a great shtick if you can pull it off, and I think Chris Kempczinski pulls it off. He's got the stature for it. He's got the demeanor for it. He's got the delivery for it.

Visual appeal.

Tempered cheese.

Beef notes.

Different mouth feel.

I love that. And you know what? It's got us talking about McDonald's again. Feel like we're all just numb to the Golden Arches at this point. The mystique is gone. But if this animal can make it a topic of conversation again – especially during a WAR – he's a genius. I can't wait for Chris's next food review to drop. That's a win for him.

Now, I also can't wait for the next Nancy Mace vs. Tim Walz battle to unfold. Luckily, I no longer have to!

Carrie vs. the LIBS, Megan Fox & Michigan is BACK!

I said it earlier today when I wrote about this, and I'll double down here …

There is no better battle in the world of politics than Nancy Mace vs. Tim Walz. Just absolute must-see TV every single time those two grinders get in the same room together.

It's like watching Red Sox-Yankees in the mid-2000s. Appointment viewing. Tim Walz refuses to define what a woman is. He just can't do it. Well, scratch that. He 100% can, but he won't, because he's virtue-signaled so hard over the past 18 months, that he simply can't turn back now.

He's locked in. Even though he genuinely sounds like a buffoon every single time he's asked about it, he can't do it. Frankly, it's amazing.

What do I say every week, folks? We live in special times right now. Soak it all in. Trust me.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day class into a big night of humping! First up? SeanJo got it last night (shocker), but Megan Fox is worth a cameo in this class after pumping 99 on the BLACK out of nowhere yesterday:

Now THAT is a good debate. Who ya got, class? Sydney Sweeney, or Megan Fox? What a battle. It's right up there with Tim vs. Nancy!

For me, it's Megan Fox. I LOVE Sydney Sweeney. Love her to death. But, Megan Fox walked so Sydney could run. She turned on the world in Transformers 15 years ago, and she's STILL an absolute ace on the mound at 39.

Transformers, Jennifer's Body, NEW GIRL, that one weird movie last year when she was a robot … She's undefeated in everything she's been in.

And yes, I emphasized New Girl because I contend to this day that Nick Miller should've wound up with Megan Fox instead of Zooey Deschanel. I say that to my wife all the time, and it infuriates her. But it's true. The Reagan Lucas season(s) of New Girl was the peak of that show.

They made her a bisexual pharmaceutical sales rep, and buddy, she NAILED it:

Amazing. Such a good show. I don't vouch for old shows rebooting often, but New Girl is one I think would do well.

Next? You know who else would like a reboot? Sherrone Moore!

This is how you do it, boys and girls. What's that old Driver's Ed tip? Turn into the skid? That's what Michigan is doing here.

One coach is canned because he was bagging the ball girl, and the next one hires a former USC, Texas and Raiders smokeshow to recruit the crap out of the next wave of Wolverine heroes. This is Kyle Wittingham playing the game. I love this move.

Don't run from adversity. Face it, head on.

Sort of like Carrie Underwood has been doing on woke American Idol (yep, still going on) this season. All the Hollywood libs in the audience boo her because, I assume, she sang at Trump's inauguration last year.

News flash, losers: Carrie does not care.

Take us home!

