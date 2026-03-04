Nancy Mace Asked Tim Walz To Define A Woman During His Fraud Hearing And All Hell Broke Loose

There is no better battle in the world of politics than Nancy Mace vs. Tim Walz. Just absolute must-see TV every single time those two grinders get in the same room together.

It's like watching Red Sox-Yankees in the mid-2000s. Appointment viewing. Tim Walz refuses to define what a woman is. He just can't do it. Well, scratch that. He 100% can, but he won't, because he's virtue-signaled so hard over the past 18 months, that he simply can't turn back now.

He's locked in. Even though he genuinely sounds like a buffoon every single time he's asked about it, he can't do it. Frankly, it's amazing.

Anyway, Nancy Mace grilled Timmy AGAIN today in court during his Minnesota fraud hearing, and things went exactly as you'd expect:

This is peak TV from Nancy and Tim

See? Just amazing theater every time. These two HATE each other. They don't get to lock horns a lot, but when they do – it never disappoints.

What a punchline from Nancy, too. Didn't see that one coming! One minute you're talking about fraud, the next Nancy hits him with what I would imagine is, easily, his most dreaded question.

"Can you define a woman?"

Again, it's a softball question for most sane people, and requires little to no critical thinking. But not Tim Walz. This is the dude who has tampons in boys' bathrooms across his state. The dude who defied Trump's executive order and still allowed biological boys to play in girls' high school sports last year.

He simply can't answer. So, he hems and haws, and then Nancy hits him with the dagger:

"So, if you can't define what a woman is, you certainly can't define what fraud is."

Sure, some will look at this as a weird question from Nancy. They will blame MAGA for "starting culture wars." Blah, blah, blah. It's an easy question, and one Tim could just answer and really leave Nancy in a tough spot.

But, of course, he didn't. He can't. He won't. And now he looks silly.

Can't wait for the next round between these two.