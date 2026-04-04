Back To The Moon, Dino Nuggets Go Bad, And Robo-Olaf Kicks The Bucket

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It's Saturday, which means that before you settle in for some college hoops on this holiday weekend, you'd better catch up on all the news you may have missed with a little help from The Punch-Up!

And what a week it was…

We have mankind finally making its long-awaited return to the moon (or at least its orbit), we've got Dino nuggets getting the lead out, and a robo-version of a beloved Disney character took a tumble.

There's plenty more where all of that came from, so let's dig right on in…

NASA successfully launched Artemis II, its first mission to the moon in over fifty years. Which means, if you can remember the last one, it’s time to go get that prostate checked.

The Orion capsule being used for the Artemis II mission suffered a brief issue with its bathroom shortly after lift-off. So, they can put a man on the moon…

The launch of the Artemis II mission interrupted a college softball game between Florida and Stetson. Fans said it was so exciting that, for a moment, they forgot they were watching softball.

An Olaf the Snowman animatronic stopped working and fell over in front of horrified guests at a Disney park in Paris this week. Disney said that moving forward, guests will need to pay extra to see properly functioning robots.

Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean was seen at a college basketball game alongside a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. He said he’s looking forward to seeing where the relationship will go and to finding out what it’s like to be hated by Cowboys and Eagles fans.

Virgin Galactic has raised the price of tickets to $750,000. But if you want to go to space for a lot less, take some mushrooms and put on Dark Side of the Moon.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. He’s expected to be the first NFLer allowed into the high-roller’s club at Kohl’s.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.