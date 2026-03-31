WATCH: Olaf From 'Frozen' Animatronic Kicks The Bucket In Front Of Horrified Disney Crowd

Is there anything more traumatic for children than watching their favorite Disney character fall over right in front of them?

Yeah, of course there is. Lots of stuff.

But it's still pretty bad, and it's exactly what happened to folks visiting Disney Adventure World theme park in Paris when an Olaf the Snowman animatronic croaked.

The park, which until very recently was known as Walt Disney Studios Park, has a new land centered around the Frozen animated films.

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As such, they've added a really impressive, and frankly, adorable, walk-around animatronic of the beloved snowman voiced by Josh Gad (who absolutely stinks, but I digress).

How incredible is that? I mean, it's probably the most impressive animatronic since the original Abraham Lincoln that debuted at the 1964 World's Fair.

But, a complex bit of robottery like this is prone to breaking down, and that's what Olaf did.

And he did it spectacularly.

Sacré bleu!

It's kind of sad, kind of horrifying, and kind of hilarious all at the same time. It's a mix of emotions that I'm sure the Germans have a word for.

Something like, "Söbbenskārdenlaffen."

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Everything about that clip felt like something out of The Simpsons: the scream from the onlookers, the nose flying off toward Space Mountain, and then the park workers struggling in vain to hide Olaf's robo-corpse in rigor mortis from the prying eyes of children.

Traumatic, sure, but you know what's cheaper than therapy (but not by much)? A Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel, croissant, or baguette, or whatever they've got over in France. Kids have short memories.

Give them food shaped like a cartoon mouse and a sugary beverage to wash it down, and they'll forget that one of their favorite characters just keeled over before their eyes.

See? Parenting is easy!

As a childless adult, I'm not sure what everyone is whining about.

Personally, I'm glad that the Disney Imagineers have started small with their walk-around robots.

The last thing I want in my obituary is "crushed by a walk-around Sully from Monsters Inc. animatronic."