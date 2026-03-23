'Bluey' Live Show Debuts At Disneyland With Shocking Amount Of Childless Adults In Attendance

If some YouTuber took a seat that could've gone to my son, I would be ready to throw hands.

2026 has been a banner year for Disney's "Bluey" franchise.

For starters, Bluey and Mickey Mouse recently had a crossover episode on Disney+ that was basically the toddler equivalent of what "Avengers: Infinity War" was for comic book nerds in their 20s and 30s.

The good times continued to roll for young fans of the Australian canine when the all-new live show, "Bluey's Best Day Ever," debuted at Disneyland in California.

I have a son who will be turning two in a couple of months, and he's absolutely obsessed with Bluey. So, believe me when I tell you that if I took him to this, it would blow his fragile, eggshell mind.

Getting to see one of his favorite cartoon characters live and in-person would probably make his entire year.

But it looks like, based on the photo, that he would have some competition, and apparently, some of that competition is a touch more mature than he is.

You may not notice it upon first blush, but the word around town is that plenty of grown adults without any kids showed up to this live event and made tickets rather hard to come by, and it has some people online pretty miffed.

Jesus, I can smell the soy emanating from these pictures and videos!

Here's the thing, there is nothing inherently wrong with going to Disney World or Disneyland as an adult without kids.

There are plenty of attractions at the parks that you can enjoy without children and are made for more mature audiences.

With all that being said, Bluey isn't one of them.

Not only is it creepy to pull up to a show that is geared towards preschool children, it's kind of messed up that these grown adults are taking tickets that could've gone to a kid who actually enjoys the show.

I'm not joking, if some YouTuber took a seat that could've gone to my son just so he could stream the opening of the show, I would be ready to throw hands.

The comments are an unhealthy mix of sane people calling this out for how weird it is and others gaslighting them for saying this, countering with things like, "Of course there are more adults, the kids need someone to take them to the show."

I love the weirdo with the "Zootopia" profile picture (a movie that has inspired its fair share of furries, mind you) pretending not to understand the premise of why this is so creepy.

"Bluey is a show for adults and kids!"

Yeah, in the same way that most Disney movies are made to be enjoyable for adults THAT HAVE KIDS.

If you're 35-years-old and standing in line for "Bluey's Best Day Ever" with your Bluey shirt and Bluey plushy without a child present, then you're a creep.

We have a serious case of arrested development in this country.

Grow up and let kids be kids.