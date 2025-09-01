Carolina Panthers WR Hunter Renfrow’s Second Chance Almost Lost to 'Bluey' Cartoon

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was cut on Aug. 26 and then signed back on with the NFC South squad less than a week later — though he nearly missed out on his second chance.

Renfrow, 29, has long been a weapon in the slot and seemed poised to make the Panthers' 53-man roster before Carolina let him go after hosting him throughout the spring and summer.

On Monday, back with the Panthers, Renfrow shared a story involving his young daughter and how she "helped" him miss several crucial calls from his agent and Panthers staff.

Renfrow explained that his daughter was watching cartoons on his phone, declining calls while the device was in Do Not Disturb mode.

"I guess I had like 10 missed phone calls from Dan [Morgan], Dave [Canales], my agent — and they're all just ignored. My daughter was watching Bluey or something, and she ignored all of them," Renfrow admitted with a laugh to reporters Monday.

He also reflected on the unusual flip of leaving Carolina only to return a week later. The Panthers recently traded away veteran wideout Adam Thielen and lost slot receiver Jalen Coker to injury, making Renfrow’s return a timely move.

The former Pro Bowl player made it clear he wanted his next home to be Carolina — or nowhere.

"Just because this was home for me," Renfrow said (via The Charlotte Observer).

"This is what I wanted to do. I’m a little hard-headed at times. When I was coming to go to Clemson, I had a few other offers, but I felt like that’s where God wanted me, for whatever reason. So I walked on at Clemson. And I feel like He wants me here now.

"And, you know, this could end tomorrow, right? But I’m just trying to be obedient to that. Trying to follow His path for my life. ... That’s what went into my decision."

Panthers head coach Dave Canales welcomed the veteran back with open arms, missed calls and all.

"You know, many are the ways of man and the plans you might have in your mind," Canales said. "But God ultimately has a plan for how things work out. We kind of just sat there on the field and had a laugh: ‘A little different than how we pictured, but here we are, so let’s go.’"

Back in 2021, Renfrow was on his way to becoming a household name in the NFL.

But after the 2023 season, he was released by the Raiders and chose to sit out the entire 2024 campaign. Fans were left curious about his sudden drop-off, not far removed from his 2021 Pro Bowl selection.

During that year away, Renfrow battled severe effects of ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disease. The illness left him sidelined and struggling with a drastic weight loss — dropping to 150 pounds from his playing weight of 185.

After missing a season, Renfrow sought an NFL comeback, and the Panthers were the first team to give him a shot in 2025.

"It kicked my butt pretty good," Renfrow said of the illness, speaking to Panthers.com.

At his peak with the Raiders, Renfrow posted 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

Now, with the Panthers thin at receiver, he has a prime opportunity in 2025–26 to re-establish himself with a productive season.

