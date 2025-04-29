WR Hunter Renfrow Eyes NFL Comeback After Battling Illness That Sidelined Him For A Year

In 2021, Hunter Renfrow was on his way to becoming a household name in the NFL. However, after the 2023 season, Renfrow was released by the Raiders and decided to sit out the entire 2024 season.

Fans were curious about Renfrow's mysterious drop-off, a player not far removed from his Pro Bowl selection. During that break last season, Renfrow dealt with severe effects from ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disease.

The illness left Renfrow out of commission due to the effects, which included a drastic loss of weight. He dropped to 150 lbs. His weight from his playing days was 185 lbs.

Renfrow shared more on his one-year break from the NFL.

"It kicked my butt pretty good," Renfrow said, speaking to Panthers.com.

"Last year I fluctuated in weight. I went down to 150 pounds. I had like seven straight days of 103-degree fevers. It's tough to play when you're not feeling great."

His fevers lasted for days, and caused extreme fatigue.

Drafted by the Raiders in 2019, Renfrow produced five productive seasons, playing for the troubled franchise, and amassed 269 catches for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In Renfrow's best season with the Raiders, he recorded 103 receptions, 1,038 yards, and 9 touchdowns.

Despite the 30-plus pounds lost, Renfrow has built his way back up to 187 lbs. For weight-gaining tips, Renfrow recommended stuffing your face with Oreos.

At age 29, Renfrow is bouncing back for different motivations, now the father of a second daughter born during his break from the NFL.

Renfrow hopes to reestablish himself after overcoming his off-field obstacles.

Just when it seemed over for Renfrow, he's hitting a new chapter instead.

Renfrow caught some false rumors on social media suggesting he was retiring and joked that his months of working out had gone to waste.

Over the weekend, the Carolina Panthers signed Renfrow, who aims to solidify his comeback by emerging as a top slot weapon for Bryce Young. He'll be a name worth watching closely.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela