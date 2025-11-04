'Yellowstone' Universe Collapsing After Taylor Sheridan's Shocking Career Move? Answer Is Clear

Taylor Sheridan's new deal with NBCUniversal is worth more than $1 billion

Is the "Yellowstone" universe going to die a slow death following Taylor Sheridan's shocking new deal?

That's the burning question millions of fans have after Sheridan inked a bombshell deal to leave Paramount for NBCUniversal.

The deal is worth more than $1 billion. It's good to be king, but what will happen with all the incredible projects Sheridan has already built?

The answer will have viewers breathing a sigh of relief.

Taylor Sheridan's best projects reportedly will continue.

Puck recently reported that it's still full steam ahead for Sheridan with Paramount until his new deal with NBCUniversal starts on January 1, 2029.

Sheridan will continue to work on the upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoffs "Dutton Ranch" and "Y: Marshals." Both are expected to premiere at some point in 2026.

The Hollywood power player will also make at least two new shows for Paramount. The most highly-anticipated one will be another "Yellowstone" spinoff titled "1944," according to the same report.

Puck also reported that a third season of "Landman" will happen. That's great news to hear ahead of season two premiering on November 16th.

The outlet also reported that there will likely be more "Lioness" on the way in the coming years. The third season of the CIA/military hit is currently in production in Texas.

Puck also reported that Sheridan will remain on as an executive producer for shows already created or in the process of being made once he leaves. However, that will be the extent of his involvement, according to the outlet.

Overall, this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Sheridan is a workhorse. I seriously wonder if the guy ever sleeps or if he just pumps out new ideas all day.

There was no chance Sheridan was just going to quit the worlds he'd created as he waited to run out the clock. Plus, his contract with Paramount would never allow it. He still wants the checks to keep flowing ahead of his $1 billion payday.

The "Yellowstone" universe will continue to flourish and print money for years to come. That's great news for entertainment fans, and I have no doubt whatever Sheridan cooks up for NBCUniversal will also be outstanding. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.