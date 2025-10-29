Taylor Sheridan's New Deal Is Big Middle Finger To Woke Hollywood, Worth Staggering Amount Of Cash

The "Yellowstone" creator is leaving Paramount for NBCUniversal.

Taylor Sheridan might eventually have the cash to buy an NFL team if he wants to down the road.

The "Yellowstone" creator sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry when he decided to ditch Paramount for NBCUniversal.

The man responsible for the Dutton universe has released multiple hits with Paramount. It seemed like the relationship could continue for decades to come.

Nope.

Sheridan is ditching David Ellison's company for a fresh start at NBCUniversal, and he's getting paid an outrageous amount of money for the move.

Taylor Sheridan shocked the entertainment industry when he agreed to leave Paramount for NBCUniversal. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Taylor Sheridan's new deal is worth a staggering amount of money

The Wrap reported that Sheridan's deal is worth more than $1 billion in guaranteed money over eight years. The movie portion of the deal starts in 2028.

An unnamed NBCUniversal insider told The Wrap, "In success, if he’s doing what he did for Paramount, that’s an extraordinarily great number for everybody."

Folks, that's not just the kind of money that makes you rich. Signing a deal worth more than a billion dollars over eight years is the definition of reaching "f**k you" levels of money.

Taylor Sheridan's deal with NBCUniversal reportedly is worth more than $1 billion over eight years. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Sheridan and Paramount CEO David Ellison had immediate problems revolving around suggestions about shows and a project that wasn't greenlit.

Puck reported that Ellison's decision with executives Sheridan worked with also caused issues. In total, it seems like it was too much for Sheridan to stick around, and he'll now be leaving.

Taylor Sheridan reportedly will earn more than $1 billion with his NBCUniversal deal. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images)

While it certainly appears there's plenty of drama surrounding Sheridan's exit, his deal being worth $1 billion is a big win for common sense and it's a massive middle finger to the wokesters in Hollywood.

Sheridan might be the person most responsible for returning entertainment back to sanity. For years, the industry pumped out woke garbage.

Then, Sheridan came along with "Yellowstone." The neo-Western put up insane ratings, printed money, captivated the attention of regular people across the country and the rest is history.

He's rapidly expanding the "Yellowstone" universe, has several other great shows and studios and networks have attempted to replicate his success. So far, every attempt to do so has failed in spectacular fashion.

Taylor Sheridan helped restore entertainment back to sanity. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Sheridan is a one-of-a-kind talent, and when you're generational, you get paid. He'll now pocket more than $1 billion over the next year.

To put it in perspective, Dak Prescott has the highest average salary in the NFL right now at $60 million a year.

Sheridan will earn more than double that annually with his new deal.

Taylor Sheridan is the most successful creative visionary in Hollywood. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Give people what they want and you'll get paid for it. Props to Sheridan for the massive new deal, and I have no doubt he's going to keep crushing it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.