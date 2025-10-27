Taylor Sheridan Makes Shocking Career Decision After 'Yellowstone' Success: DETAILS

Taylor Sheridan's next career move reportedly will make him absurdly wealthy, but the money will come from an unexpected place.

Sheridan has become the unquestioned king of TV since the success of "Yellowstone" on the Paramount Network.

The neo-Western became the most popular show on TV, and forever changed Sheridan's life. He signed a deal with Paramount worth a reported $200 million to develop new series.

The results have been incredible. He expanded the "Yellowstone" universe, and created several other major hits. "Landman" and "Lioness" are two great examples.

Taylor Sheridan reportedly leaving Paramount for new home.

Puck dropped a bombshell report late Sunday night that Sheridan's time at Paramount is coming to an end in a few years.

Sheridan has agreed to a new deal with NBCUniversal to develop movies and television shows for the network. The movie part of the deal starts in March and the TV part kicks in after his Paramount deal ends in 2028.

Exact financial terms of the new deal aren't known, but Puck describes it as a "major pay increase for Sheridan," and "lucrative, unique and potentially game-changing in the streaming business."

A "major pay increase" from a deal already paying Sheridan $200 million on just the TV side would seem to indicate that Sheridan is about to become much wealthier than he already is.

Puck further reported that Sheridan wasn't happy when David Ellison bought Paramount and "fired or marginalized" the majority of executives the "Yellowstone" creator worked with.

Below is a list of some of Sheridan's biggest hits:

"Yellowstone"

"1883"

"1923"

"Mayor of Kingstown"

"Tulsa King"

"Lioness"

"Landman"

On top of the shows that are currently out or have come to an end, Sheridan is also cooking up several "Yellowstone" spinoffs.

Everything the man touches turns to TV gold. It also had wide appeal targeting regular Americans instead of the coasts.

It seems to be working well because it's made him a very rich man, and he's now leaving a company where he had a lot of success.

I'm not sure anyone saw this coming, given the run he's been on the past several years. Money talks, and I can't wait to see the financial terms of his NBCUniversal deal if it's ever made public.

Expect a lot of commas and zeros.

The one thing I know for sure is that Sheridan will continue to cook anywhere he works. The man is a visionary and creative genius. A once-in-a-generation talent, and that comes with massive financial demands. He got it, and his next path is charted. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.