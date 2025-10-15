'Yellowstone' Spinoff Teases New Adventure.....But There Might Be A Huge Problem: WATCH

Is a major "Yellowstone" star sitting out the spinoff focused on Kayce Dutton?

A new look is out for the upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff "Y: Marshals."

The upcoming spinoff focuses on Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as a U.S. Marshal following the events of the original saga.

"Yellowstone" ended in December 2024. The ranch was handed over to the Native American tribe, minus a small piece Kayce kept for Monica, Tate and himself. It represented a peaceful ending, but it's time to get the violence cranked back up.

New "Y: Marshals" inside look released.

Entertainment Tonight released a video Monday night showing a quick preview of the new series, and Grimes teased that Kayce now has "a path and a journey to go on."

You can watch the short preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Unfortunately, I've noticed something in all the material shared for "Y: Marshals," and it's not good.

Where the hell is Kelsey Asbille?

Asbille appeared in all five seasons of the hit show as Kayce's wife Monica. Her character was pivotal in Kayce's development and authority within the family.

Without Monica, there wouldn't have been the arc that Kayce took in the five seasons of the hit neo-Western.

That spiked my investigative juices, and I did some digging. Asbille isn't listed on the show's official IMDB page and "Y: Marshals" isn't listed on her page. The only upcoming project listed for Asbille is something called "The Technique," which is in post production.

Furthermore, she hasn't posted anything on Instagram indicating she'll be in the show. That's relevant because she would regularly post about "Yellowstone."

She's now radio silent.

There's literally not one shred of evidence to suggest Asbille is returning as Monica. I'm not sure how that's even possible if it's the case.

The other option is that she is returning and for whatever reason, her return is being concealed. Maybe there's a divorce storyline being cooked up. Although, that wouldn't make any sense following the events of season five.

It's a very strange situation, and without question a red flag. I guess we'll all find out in 2026 when "Y: Marshals" airs on CBS. Let me know your thoughts on the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.