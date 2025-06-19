'Yellowstone' Fans Get Big Update About Upcoming Spinoff Featuring Major Star

One of the upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoffs will begin production in the fall.

Taylor Sheridan is cooking up several new shows in the "Yellowstone" universe. Below are a list of the big three upcoming spinoffs :

The man is very busy, and fans now have an idea of when things will get rolling on Marshals with Luke Grimes returning as Kayce Dutton.

"Marshals" set to start production in the fall.

The upcoming "Marshals" series focused on Kayce is set to start production in the fall in Utah, according to an announcement from the Utah Film Commission. Utah, while certainly different from Montana, will provide a similar outdoor setting that fans grew to love with the original series.

The series from Sheridan is expected to air at some point in spring 2026.

The plot of the new series is described as, "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

That should be more than enough to spark the interest of "Yellowstone" fans.

Plus, Grimes was one of the best parts of the original series. Kayce Dutton was arguably the only character on the entire series in the Dutton clan who was a good person.

A killer? Yes. A murderer? No. He only killed when he was left with no other choice. In a world of few redeeming people, Kayce Dutton was near the top of the list.

Now, viewers will get to watch him unload more violence after joining the U.S. Marshals. I'm definitely sold.

Make sure to check back for the latest updates on "Marshals" and all the other "Yellowstone" spinoffs as we have them. Let me know your thoughts on the upcoming series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.