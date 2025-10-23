Hit Taylor Sheridan Black Ops Show Gets Major Update That Will Have Fans Buzzing: DETAILS

"Lioness" is a hit show created by Taylor Sheridan that focuses on the shadowy world of special operations

Cameras are officially rolling on the new season of "Lioness."

Taylor Sheridan's hit CIA/military show has already had two insanely successful seasons, and it left fans craving more.

The show heavily focuses on the world of black ops and the roles women can play. Believe it or not, there are women in the world of black ops. You will likely never know their names, but they're great Americans doing incredibly difficult and complex jobs.

Of course, the show is not real and is dramatized, but it's still a very fun look behind the curtain.

"Lioness" announces production on season three.

It was reported several weeks back that it appeared production would soon start in Texas with casting calls going out for extras.

Now, we know that progress is officially being made. The show's official Instagram page recently announced "The Lioness family is back! Season 3 is now in production."

The post also featured several stars confirming their return to the show, including Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira, Jill Wagner and Genesis Rodriguez.

With production officially starting in the back half of October, we now have a really solid idea of when the series might return.

It's almost certainly a lock that we're looking at a spring 2026 premiere. That would be a gap of about a year and a half between season two and season three.

Not ideal, but it will be worth it if season three is as good as the first two. I've said it before, and I'll say it again.

The season two premiere of "Lioness" had the best action sequence that I've ever seen on TV.

Also, can we talk for a moment about the insane run Sheridan continues to be on? He is responsible for several of the most successful shows currently on TV, created the "Yellowstone" universe and is working on his new movie "F.A.S.T."

Does the man ever sleep or is he just constantly working?

Either way, he's on a generational run.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on Lioness as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.