Hit Taylor Sheridan CIA/Military Series Gets Massive Update For New Season: DETAILS

"Lioness" is returning for season three, but an official release timeline isn't known yet.

"Lioness" fans have some great news to digest about the upcoming season.

The epic series created by Taylor Sheridan focuses on the role of elite commandos in the world of Special Operations and how the CIA fuses together with Tier One elements in the military.

It also shines a light on the role females play in the world, which is something the public knows next to nothing about. Yet, it does exist, and believe it or not, there are some seriously hard women whose names you'll never know doing their part to keep America safe.

"Lioness" season three gets big update.

It was reported in August that the show had officially been greenlit for a season three return, but further details weren't known.

Well, it now appears the timeline for a return is starting to become a bit clearer. The Fort Worth Star Telegram reports that production will get rolling in Texas in October, and casting for extras is currently underway.

If production is starting in October, you can safely bet it will be over no later than early 2026. "Lioness" has some great action scenes, but nothing that requires a ton of post-production and special effects.

It's pretty straightforward from a production standpoint. Paramount+ will also start its marketing campaign for the season three premiere long before production wraps.

That means fans could be looking at a February or March release. This timeline would match history. Star Michael Kelly revealed season two wrapped in August 2024, and season two premiered in October.

What I can say with complete certainty is that fans are expecting a huge season. The first two were elite television, and the action sequences were nothing short of epic.

The level of production on "Lioness" rivals that of a blockbuster movie. Paramount+ has clearly not spared any expenses when it comes to making sure the gunfights and equipment look as realistic as possible.

Feed us the action, carnage, chaos and darkness. That's what fans have come to love, and it's what we all expect moving forward.

What do you hope to see in season three? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.