Taylor Sheridan's Hit Military TV Series Gets Monster Update After Long Delay, Great News For Fans: DETAILS

It looks like there is more "Lioness" on the way for fans.

The Taylor Sheridan CIA/military series is easily one of the coolest TV shows out right now, and it's been that way ever since season one premiered in 2023.

The show focuses on the real roles women play in the world of special operations and intelligence. It might surprise some people, but there are a lot of incredible women doing incredible things in the shadows.

"Lioness" is the first show to ever shine a light on them. Both of the first two seasons were excellent, and it's now time to ramp things up.

"Lioness" reportedly returning for third season.

Season two of "Lioness" ended back in December 2024, and it left fans craving more after a violent and bloody conclusion.

However, news about the show's status has been minimal at best. To be honest, there's been next to nothing put out to the public.

Well, that's now changed. Deadline reported a few days ago, seemingly without anyone noticing, that "Lioness" will return for a third season.

Season three is expected to shoot in Texas, according to the same report.

It's been a long time coming, but I'm glad we're finally getting word on a third season of Sheridan's epic creation.

It's amazing that it took so long for news to break about the show's return. Keep in mind, it's still not an official announcement from the network or Sheridan, but Deadline is always on top of its game.

"Lioness" is also a great example of what kind of entertainment draws people in these days. It's dark, gritty, violent, keeps viewers guessing and isn't full of unnecessary messaging. It's about the gray areas of the world when it comes to war and clandestine actions, and doesn't sugarcoat anything.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.