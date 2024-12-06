Rare Photos Of Female Delta Force Members Surface

It appears the United States military has cleared the release of photos of women in Delta Force for the first time ever.

It's long been known by those with ties to the Special Operations community that there are women who serve in a variety of roles at the tip of the spear.

That seems to be a tough pill for all the expert Medal of Honor heroes on Reddit who never served one second in JSOC to swallow, but it's true.

Yet, the government has long refused to shine a light on the female soldiers in Delta Force. Conversations about it were mostly kept to people like myself fascinated by history and the veterans who served with them.

Photos of women in Delta Force released.

That has now changed, and for what looks like the first time ever, the military released photos of women in Delta Force.

The Army's official website published an article about women in the Special Mission Unit at Fort Liberty in North Carolina - which is what Delta Force is called - and several photos of female members were included with photo citation crediting "SMU Public Affairs."

While the article wasn't written on behalf of the government and it doesn't represent an official position, the photos included would 100% had to have been screened prior to release to the public.

That means someone in the chain of decision-making pulled the trigger on releasing photos of female Delta Force members to the public. That forever ends the debate about their existence. Check out the photos in the Instagram post below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. The post also features a very informative caption.

This is a very cool moment for people fascinated by the military, history and Special Operations. It's also very cool for me personally, because I can't tell you how many times I've had braindead arguments with people getting blue in the face screaming about how there are no women in The Unit and never will be.

Wrong!

Of course, what would I know? It's not like several of my friends are Tier One operators. Why trust me when you can trust Reddit bros instead?

I've said it before, and I'll say it again now that these photos were cleared for release. There are some badass women at the tip of the spear. To be clear, the women in The Unit aren't operators who went through OTC.

They have their own selection process for their jobs and roles within The Unit, and they're very good at what they do. They're the best of the best for whatever roles they've been selected for in order to help defeat the enemy.

What roles might those be? Well, that's a conversation for another time. For now, let's just enjoy the awesome photos, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.