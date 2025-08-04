Sydney Sweeney Wraps Herself In A Towel To Piss Off The Libs, ESPN's New Hire & Horror Stories From Bristol

We had a reader actually at the Bristol-MLB disaster, and it sounds awful.

First full week of August. Football games start Thursday. Red Sox are a wagon. Marlins might be, too? We've got dildos flying left and right at WNBA games. I battled through lingering pinkie toe pain yesterday to go on my first run in a month. #Warrior.

We're rolling, boys and girls. Don't let America get hot! Let's keep up the momentum on a big early-August Monday.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a relatively quiet first weekend of August (calm before the storm). One reader was actually at the disastrous Bristol MLB game on Saturday and confirmed it was as bad as they say. Food Network's Giada checks in during a big Euro vacation, and ESPN's new hire has the internet streets TALKING.

We're finishing summer strong, boys and girls.

Get in a line an hour long, grab you a $25 drink, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

What a debacle!

I mean, what a mess. Honestly, I can't believe more people aren't talking about this today. Seems like MLB dodged a major bullet here with the lack of publicity, but they ain't getting a free pass from this class.

My wife is a Braves fan (bless her heart), so we obviously had the game on Saturday night. It looked cool on TV. It was as aesthetically pleasing as you could get. The concept was great.

And then the game started, and it was a disaster. Just a disaster. And that was BEFORE we had boots on the ground telling us how awful it truly was behind closed doors.

Luckily, we had one student who was actually there – with his grandson! I'm gonna go ahead and keep him anonymous just in case one of Manfred's goonies is watching.

Zach,

I went to the Bristol baseball game that night, (and it) was the biggest mess I had ever seen at a sporting event. Fan zone was terrible. Every line had at least 100 people in it no food, no concessions, no merchandise.

Major-league baseball had a great idea, but no clue how to implement it. Our seats were not cheap and it was like watching the game from a helicopter.

Trying to leave on Saturday night with a zillion people completely soaked and they had no idea even how to get out of there.

I felt helpless. As you could see at least 1/4 of the track was closed off. They try to stuff 90,000 people into that place that was left. I guess the planners had no idea how to handle that big crowd with concessions.

If they would’ve just let the people bring in what they wanted to it would’ve been much easier. They could’ve printed money if they had enough sense.

The one funny thing in our section, the line to buy liquor was wrapped all the way around the fourth turn. Hilarious. You can’t make this stuff up.

What a weekend of #content!

What a mess. I don't put this on Bristol at all. That place has been hosting NASCAR races for decades now. Never had a problem. It also hosted 145,000 people years ago for the Va. Tech game. No issues.

And all of a sudden it can't handle 85,000 people for a baseball game? Ain't buying it. Was anyone else in class at the game? Please, I'm begging you. Let me know! Don't let Manfred get away with it!

OK, let's get to the best #content from a weekend full of it. Sort of. Honestly, it was pretty quiet out there, which was nice. No complaints here.

The storm is COMING, though:

Trump's Truth about righty Sid, Blue balls & … FSU?

A quieter weekend, but still a solid one. The internet is nothing if not consistent. Couple things …

1. The Cracker Barrel makeover continues to spread like a plague. It's worse than I even imagined when I first started blogging about it last summer. Don't love the direction we're going here.

2. Love the energy out of Cleveland for $2 pregame beer night. Impressive. Indians are right in the thick of the AL Wild Card race, and their fans are acting like it.

3. How about ESPN hiring some TikTok influencer I have literally never heard of? Some Big J digging shows she used to work for the Biden White House as their social media correspondent, so it checks out. Still, I've seen worse hires.

4. Nancy Mace! She announced this morning that she's running for South Carolina Governor next year. From Waffle House to the Governor's Mansion in Columbia. The American Dream.

5. Jhoan Duran's entrance is the most electric thing I've ever seen. He was just doing that in Minnesota all these years? It's amazing how little we pay attention to that place. Thanks, Tim!

OK, let's rapid-fire this first-Monday-class-of-August into a big Monday night. First up? If you're on the roads in Houston today, have your damn heads on a SWIVEL:

Do people call having sex … "getting cracked?" Is that a thing nowadays? Wild. Didn't know, but I'll test it out with the First Lady later and report back!

Next? We have our first CFB coaches poll of 2025! Thoughts?

FSU! Two wins last year, and we're already trying to stuff them back into the Top 25 before Game 1. Amazing. Also, we get No. 1 vs. No. 2 to start the season? That'll do decent numbers, I reckon.

Let's be honest, though. Polls are silly at this point with the playoff format, and they're really silly in August. I get it, but they literally make no difference anymore.

Finally … the Sydney Sweeney story blew up over the weekend because the internet figured out that she registered as a Big R Republican in the great state of Florida last summer.

1. Not surprising, given she's hot with big boobs.

2. I also don't trust it … yet. This feels like a rug-pull situation if we're not careful. And by that, I mean maybe don't hound her over it. Let's act like we've been there before.

Just kidding!

Take us home, Sid!

Yeah, I don't see this ending well. Maybe I'm just scarred, but this feels like a win we should've just taken and been lowkey about. If she pulls a 180 here, we're cooked. Something to monitor for sure.

As for the present moment … she doesn't appear fazed by all her new conservative followers. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Take us into the week, Sydney!

You at Bristol over the weekend? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.