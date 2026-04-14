Sydney Sweeney Wore Her Lingerie Brand In 'Euphoria' Dressed Up Like A Dog Making OnlyFans-Like Content

HBO's Euphoria is going all out in the final season of the show. They have Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie entering the world of creating adult OnlyFans-like content and that requires some interesting attire at times.

Anyone thinking that Sydney wouldn’t take the opportunity presented to her by her character needing the occasional lingerie set for her endeavor as a content creator hasn’t been paying attention. Of course, she would.

From the very second she launched her brand SYRN, the actress has been putting on a masterclass in marketing. It's all about monetization, as Cassie explains in the clip from the show that was posted by the lingerie brand on social media.

"I am growing my following. This brand might sponsor me," Cassie explains. "It's called monetization."

You're damn right it is, among other things, but we'll stick to the basics here. There's no need to muddy the marketing waters right now with thoughts on the show or the character or any of that.

Speaking of marketing, SYRN didn’t want you to speculate about the lingerie behind the dog costume that Sydney is wearing in the scene. That would be a wasted opportunity and that doesn’t happen on Sydney Sweeney's watch.

"@ Cassie, we might know someone who can help with that… 🐶🤎," the brand wrote while including the brand's founder in the lingerie on the show. "Syd as Cassie in the Date Night Corset in Bitter Sweet for Euphoria season 3."

The dog-inspired lingerie look that the character is using to sell content to help pay for her expensive wedding is part of the show's creator Sam Levinson's idea of changing things up.

"We have a motto of: Evolve or die," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "We wanted to make sure we were changing things up. We wanted to give it a feeling of a memory that was fading away — a bit rougher."

Mission accomplished there, and I'd say mission accomplished by Sydney Sweeney in pulling off another brilliant marketing move. The dog outfit is one of the more tamer ones she wears in the show.