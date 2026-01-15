Sydney Sweeney Returns For 'Euphoria' Season 3 As An OnlyFans-Like Content Creator, Chili Bowl Fight & MEAT!

Plus: Readers react to that pile of sludge that Canoe Kirk has been eating to get shredded

Readers react to that pile of sludge that Keto Cuck Canoe Kirk shared with the text group the other night

For those who missed it, Canoe Cuck Kirk says this is a meal. He's eating it to get shredded for his upcoming exotic vacations.

— The legend, Chris Y., was all over this pile of cheesy chicken and jalapenos:

I'm not saying I would not eat that. All I am saying is there would have to be extenuating circumstances before voluntarily grabbing a fork and digging in: prison, blindness, starvation, meeting a potential MIL for the first time and she decides to cook. There are others, not many.

I would better understand if this was the result of your friend trying a new Somali restaurant only to find their menu provides descriptions but no pictures and he decides to be adventurous only to come up craps (literally). Menus that do not provide pictures are the blind date of the gastronomical experience. "It’s a nice dish. Exotic. A taste explosion!" Next thing you know, you’re staring at something out of Deep Space Nine.

I am not here to yuck on another’s yum. Lord knows the things I’ve eaten at two in the morning after downing enough beer to kill a Clydesdale. If your friend is single, I totally understand the desire to swim up to the pool bar, taught and ready to impress. If not, I still get it, but nobody ever regretted a perfectly cooked medium rare ribeye.

— Dr. Owen in Arkansas says:

That actually that looks pretty damn good!!

— Eric in Tucson dumped this email into my inbox:

Looks like the enchilada I left in the toilet 6hrs after visiting the local roadside mexican food truck.

— Mark T. in Florida shares:

I'm not sure what Canoe Kirk is eating but I certainly couldn't identify any chicken in the picture.

As for Alex R. the sub app guy, I'm happy to see that he's so busy he can't order his sub in person; meaning he's also the guy that will call and complain when its not made exactly to his specification. We've all seen those guys (too much mustard, not enough lettuce, give me the extra tomato, forgot the oregano, etc.).

I didn't mean to drag Homebrew Bill into drama, but that's what happened when I mentioned that Nebraska is going on an Indiana-like run in basketball

— RJM jumped all over Homebrew Bill when HbB was just pointing out that Nebraska is undefeated:

Joe, I'm a lifelong Indiana fan and this is a completely new thrill ride for me. Ohio State had won championships before but I think even you would agree a run through the 12-team playoffs last year is even a little sweeter than the other ones.

The last 6 weeks have been full-blown celebration and disbelief as a Hoosier. The regular season wins were pretty awesome last season, but making it to the national championship is a different level.

I can't wait for Monday night! Hoping the Hoosiers continue this unbelievable run and this high never ends! Nebraska being undefeated on January 14th is not the same thing. This is just...different!

Kinsey:

I apologize, Homebrew Bill. I didn't mean for you to catch strays.

What would you do: Park illegally at the CFP title game to save money or find an alternative option?

Here's something to drop into your text group this morning. Debate this one with your buddies.

Readers react to Paul B. turning 60 and endlessly thinking about retirement

For those who missed Wednesday Screencaps, Paul didn't really ask a question about retirement, so I asked some hypotheticals to help generate some conversation for him.

— Tim T. fired off this email:

In response to Paul B's questions about retirement:



1) I realized it was time to retire after working just over 20 years for a large Federal Agency when I was told that if I didn't submit to an untested medical treatment within 2 weeks, termination actions would be taken against me.



2) Since my retirement nest egg pales in comparison to Mr & Mrs T's, the major thought going through my mind at age 60 was to pay off every monthly bill I possibly could.



3) My mindset after age 60 was to work as long as I enjoyed it and retire after age 65. Missed it by 9 months.

— Michael in Fort Lauderdale knows the retirement life:

You are the best, day in & day out. Your question about when to retire hit home, as I always swore I’d work until 80+ as a financial advisor. But I retired/sold my practice last July at 69.

Too many regulations each year, stupid new rules and many tests and CE each year. I began thinking about it when Madoff could not be caught despite multiple SEC investigations.

Us little fish get eaten and the whales keep going.

I’m also sick of seeing Venmo pleas on rear windows to support honeymoons, bachelorette parties and birthdays here in Fort Lauderdale.

Here’s my 1/4 zip GOAT:

Kinsey:

If I had it to do over again, I would've picked up at least 2-3 Masters Q-zips in 2024. Instead, I went with polios, which are nice, but it feels like these Q-zips will age like a fine wine. I can picture this Q-zip holding up 20 years from now as Michael, or other Masters Q-zip owners are sitting on a patio on a sunny day looking back on life.

— Eric is retired and writes:

The guy asked about retirement at 60. I retired at 60, but it was because I was a fireman and had torn my meniscus for the third time and didn't want another surgery just to get in and out of the rig without pain. It’s been 6 years now, and I would offer just a couple things to consider.



1- have a plan to stay busy for the first 2 years, whether it’s physical or mental. I went back to school and got my MBA online. It only took 3-4 hours a day, 3-4 days a week and no weekends the cost was reasonable; and I would say it offered a perfect balance when throttling down from a daily grind.



2- Spend some time figuring out your income and set it up accordingly. I chose to put everything on a credit card and just pay one bill per month and it simplified it greatly. You can also look at the various cards available, and get a sign up mile or point bonus that will get you a couple rounds trip tickets to wherever you want to go.. I managed to get RT’s to both Vegas and San Diego and still had plenty left over for a nice hotel. American Express is expensive, but the platinum benefits pay three times the cost.



3- Chances are you will spend about a third less per month once you retire. Not sure why, because I do the exact same things and actually more; but that’s how it worked out.



4- Lastly, don’t feel guilty about not working; you earned it. Now go enjoy it.

— Gen X Greg S. in SoCal gives advice from a newly retired :

I was fortunate enough to retire in Sept 2025 at age 60. It's wonderful and I highly recommend it. No commitments at this point and I don't keep track of what day it is, other than for tee times. Some of the older folks suggest getting something on my plate to "be engaged" -- perhaps at some point, but right now loving it. Need to run, on the tee in an hour. Keep up the good work.

Kinsey:

That is NOT a misprint. Google says that the first members of Gen X will turn 61 in 2026. Let that sink in for a minute. We've officially crossed over into a new generation of retirees. Boomers are now OLD news.

— Chris B. in Florida, sometimes from North Carolina, reports:

I retired at 58 when I realized that I was spending more time looking for consulting work than I was actually consulting, and after running the numbers. My wife had a great job that allowed us to be really remote and kept the insurance flowing until she decided a few years ago that the latest reorganization could go on without her.



I read something that stuck with me and that I’ve shared with friends: "You retire when you have enough — or when you’ve HAD enough."



Still like your work and want to keep working? Great! Tired of doing shitty jobs for shitty people? Get out if you can afford it. As Ricky Skaggs once sang, "Life’s too long to live like this."



A few things I learned:

1) You have to have something else you would rather be doing. The couch is a killer. For me, it’s writing fiction and SCORE mentoring.

2) No TV between 9am and 5-6pm. No alcohol before 5pm. (Obviously, weekend sports are exemptions.)

3) You can afford health insurance through the marketplace if you keep your income lower. Of course this was bad public policy from the beginning, but after a lifetime of paying taxes, you’re crazy not to use the system the way it’s built. We’ve spent a few years playing the "how little can we officially earn and still live well" game.

4) The second cup of coffee at home is the sweetest, especially if you used to commute.

5) Get your exercise in early. We generally go right after morning rush hour; then no matter what else you do or don’t do, you at least did something.

6) Eat "dinner" at noonish and a sandwich or snack in the evening. Keeps the blood sugar more level and keeps you from sleeping on a full belly.

7) This is interesting: I did a Social Security projection worksheet for me, the missus, and a couple of friends. It turns out that the "lifetime break-even" age is 78 whether you start collecting at 62, 70, or some time in between. You receive less per month at 62, or course, but it isn’t until 78 that your total lifetime collection is affected.

8) You probably won’t spend a lot less in retirement than as a worker, unless you had an expensive commute and needed well-made suits. You may find that you save a lot by cooking at home and not driving as much, but you’ll probably find something else to spend that money on. I’ve set up a tracking spreadsheet for all of our spending with a monthly target and it’s easy to do after you get used to entering receipts and bills the day you pay them.



Also, I don’t normally recommend Reddit, but there are a couple of subreddits dedicated to retirement and pre-retirement that have good honest exchanges of information and recommendations between mature adults. Most are politics-free, which is refreshing.

— Greg B. in Amarillo, TX emails:

Having retired last March at 65 (just turned 66), and loving every second of it! It's something to STRIVE for! It's a Thing! I mean, WOW, what a difference in my mind and body.

The biggest change I noticed was how the lack of work-related stress affected me. I didn't realize until after it was gone how much it had infested every aspect of my life. It was insidious. Yeah, there are stresses now, but not the all encompassing stress related to work. What a RELIEF!

Oh, and not waking to a f***ing alarm clock! FREEDOM!!!

I could go on, but to get to your questions:

1) About 5 years before I was able to. So, yeah, at about 60 I realized I was done. Slogging through the next 5 years was brutal. What I did for work stopped being fun and it was too late to change.

2) What am I going to do with all that free time? Will I find something that might be fun to volunteer for? Will I golf all the time? Pick up fishing again? Believe it or not, after a while, even that can get boring. So keep an open mind and be realistic.

3) The problem I ran into was becoming more and more jaded about what I was doing and who I was doing it with. Keeping a decent attitude and work ethic is HARD when thoughts of getting out are constantly on your mind. Every morning I would get up and say to myself that I was gonna remain positive and helpful through the day, only to walk through the door and 30 seconds later say to myself, "F***, 8 more hours of this shit." Not good.

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY shares his advice:

Paul B. is exactly right in needing to constantly think about retirement as he turns 60. Not exactly a question with specifics but it is spot-on due to the enormous amount of planning that needs to take place, which I do it on a daily basis since I turned 60 (in 2025).

Answering that vague question is not easy, every person at 60 is in a different boat when it comes to retirement.

Suppose the better way of asking that is putting some context in your position in life. Retire from what job? Is there a lifelong pension (law enforcement or civil type job)? Do you have enough in your retirement account(s)? Are you actually retiring from work altogether or needing that "check receipt at the door at BJ's" job to supplement? Taking social security at 62 or your "government supplied" retirement age (mine is 67) or can you wait till your 72?

ChatG says average life expectancy for an American male is 75.8. We are on the "Back Nine of Life" as they say. And it comes at you hard. Life, to a point, sucks. You're born, live a few years of fun then school for 18 than another 4+ to figure out what you're doing the next 40 years. Finally, after those 40-45 years of work you have maybe 15 years to enjoy the benefits of that work before your body completely craps out? Sad reality for those that aren't millionaires or didn't do life right. More average Joe's in the world vs the lucky ones.

Get this book and start planning.

Generation Jones?

— Galen in Sunset Beach, NC explains it to me:

Great call moving all the Screencaps info to the top of the column welcoming new readership to get involved in the greatest daily source of culture and sports, sans wokeness. Will be interesting to see which age group makes up the majority of newcomers...Gen X, Gen Z, or Millennials. I know Screencaps loves a good discussion of the generations!

Which leads me to my topic, Generation Jones (as in keeping up with the Jonses). I have just discovered that I belong to this microgeneration born between 1954-1965. Where the hell have I been? I had never heard of it! Always thought I had a finger on the pulse of all things generational...apparently not, as I did not even know my own label!

Generation Jones is the subculture that is too young to be a true Boomer, but too old to be a Gen Xer. It made perfect sense to me... Born in 1957, I lived the Vietnam War, Woodstock, the Space Race, the Civil Rights Movement, the Summer of Love '69 (irony), and the entire hippie culture.

But, I was on the younger fringe of it all. I saw the war from television and by the time I came of age where the draft was a real thing, the war ended. But, us guys were scared AF of the draft in Junior High. I loved the music and vibe of Woodstock, but at 12 yo it was only through TV, radio, and the double LP. Saw the Civil Rights Movement play out and witnessed it first hand when my school became segregated in the 4th grade. 1969 Summer of Love at 12 yo? Please, only one thing in my reach...sorry, I digressed. I shared all the same experiences as a Boomer, but was too young to participate.

Then when I became old enough to be involved...boom! The idealism of the '6os brought the cynicism of the '70s. Nixon resigned in disgrace, which eventually led to the worst president in our history (Carter), rock music turned to disco, and inflation was terrible. But the real kick to the ol' Goody Bag was the 1973 Arab Oil Embargo leading to gas rationing and shortages just weeks after I turned 16 and got my drivers license!

Do any other Screencaps readers of my age group understand this little disconnect from the Boomers? What about Gen Xers? Or Millennials? Or Gen Zers? Do you feel a slight disconnect from your grouping while being on the cusp of another one? Screencaps loves a good generational debate...Give Joe some content and have at it!

Kinsey:

Generation Jones sounds like a 1990s band name. I had no idea there was infighting among the Boomers, but after a quick search, it seems like this Generation Jones thing is actually catching on as some of the Boomers don't want to be associated with such a title.

How do my fellow Gen Xers feel about Generation Jones trying to steal some of our 1980s turf? Generation Jones is trying to steal "Purple Rain." I hate to go all Whoopi Goldberg on The View here where she tries to whip up the LIBS into a frenzy, but are you going to sit there and let that happen?

The beer aisle in Antibes, France

— Mike T. shows what the French are suckin' down:

################

Again, there are so many emails piling up. You guys are hunkered down for winter and contributing in record numbers. Even the snowbirds are contributing, which is wild since it's a beautiful time of year down there.

Diesel checked in this morning to say it's 65 and rainy in south Florida. I'm sure it will get nicer later today. Hang in there, D.

As for the rest of us, this country isn't going to run unless we get our asses in gear. Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green is in some Ohio farm town fixing gas lines. Canoe Kuck is at the University of Michigan doing medical research.

And I am here ready to blog away. Let's get rolling.

