Landman's Michelle Randolph Plays With Her Non-Binary Roommate's Pet Ferret, CFP Parking Prices & Aniston AI

PLUS: What in the hell is Canoe Kirk eating on his Keto diet?

My golf cartner Canoe Kuck (Kirk) reveals to the text group that he's gone Keto because he has tropical vacations coming up fast & he wants to get shredded. Then he revealed what he's eating.

Canoe Kuck says this is Keto cheesy jalapeno chicken. I need you guys to rate this meal. Give me your first impression.

I need Chris Y. in Texas, who famously told another emailer that his taco looked like Big Bird took a dump on a paper plate, to respond to this photo.

Packers fan Kirk B. in Duluth returns after getting HAMMERED by Bears fans after not taking Saturday's loss very well

— Kirk B. responds:

I'll take the shots on this one haters gotta hate but at the same time it proves my point about hateful comments in sports.

Take a shot but I live 150 miles north of the war zone in Minneapolis people of Minnesota don't want that here where we live.

Speaking of war zones how's Chicago Seattle Portland LA San Francisco New York Washington DC doing these days with all the hateful divisive rhetoric language and protesting going for ya'll hope ya enjoy it..................just sayin.

— Brad S. adds:

The Bears/Packers rivalry runs deep!



After my dad passed, my mom - who lived in a northern suburb of Chicago - ended up getting married to a great guy from Milwaukee.



Marv actually knew my dad, and had lost his wife years earlier. He was also a Packers season ticket holder, and proudly had a Green Bay Packers license plate frame.



When he moved down to Illinois, he went to the BMV to get a new license. Because of his age, he needed a driving test. Well, everything went fine, and as he was heading back into the office the examiner said, "You were perfect! But I am knocking off five points because you're a Packers fan!" Marv laughed, thinking it was a joke and went inside. When they handed him his license and paperwork, sure enough, he got a 95 on the exam! Wow!

— Chris B. in Florida says:

Our delightful neighbor is an immigrant from Berlin who earned her US citizenship a few years ago and is probably the hardest-working person I know. Like most Germans in southwest Florida, she’s into muscle cars and football — she drives a Mustang and loves the Packers. For Christmas, we ordered her a cheesehead to wear when watching the games with her beau, a Bears fan from Indiana.



Since she started wearing the cheesehead, the Packers haven’t won. Sorry, ‘Sconsin, apparently we’re to blame.

— Kevin W. says:

What Kirk from Duluth and the Bears fans are celebrating with "F the Pack" is that for most of us Packer fans, while we love the rivalry and hate the Bears, we've beaten them so often that when we do, it's just, we beat the Bears again, next. All this shows is that we are living rent-free in Ben Johnson's and Bears fans' heads.

At what age should you stop using ‘Natty’ to describe the National Championship?

— Owen in MD checks in:

Enjoy all your stuff. I start my morning with OutKick.

Totally random email here. Since the BCS National Championship is upon us, the word NATTY should never be used again. It’s ridiculous and sounds like a nickname you call your grandmother or aunt.

"Hey (insert kid’s name here) did you write your Natty and thank her for the $10 gift certificate to Sears that she gave you for Christmas?"

Please, start this revolution now Mr. Kinsey.

NFL virtual measurements aren't catching on with fans & other NFL observations

— Jack is fed up:

Ya know what would be better than a virtual measurement? No?



AN ACTUAL MEASUREMENT. It is Unbelievable that the NFL uses that bull shark on the broadcast.



They might as well show a graphic animation of putting a dollar in a slot machine, and pulling the arm and watching the dials see if it comes up with first down no first down or inconclusive.

— Jim T. in San Diego makes an interesting observation:

Waiting for Jemelle Hill to claim Tomlin resigning is another example of white supremacy ...

Is Nebraska basketball the college basketball version of the Indiana Hoosiers football team?

— Homebrew Bill in Nebraska is loving what he's seeing. He made sure I saw this one:

App user tells Diesel and ex-Publix sub engineer Bob to suck it

This is about the debate that broke out last week when Diesel walked into Subway to get lunch only to have to wait for multiple app orders to be fulfilled before his.

— Alex R. emails:

Sorry, Deisel and Bob, but I am putting my order in for Jersey Mikes on the app and walking right past you. Get the app, no lines, just walk in and get your sub. Same goes for Publix, no way I am going in there and waiting in a line when I can place the order at the office and stroll over, walk in and grab it and go.

I am 53, and even I can do this, don't gripe about it get on board. I am a hard-working guy, but I am going to take advantage of anything that saves me some time.

RETIREMENT

— Paul B. in Cincinnati emails:

I’m 60 so the big R is on my mind constantly! If your topic well is running low someday, I’d love to hear thoughts/advice from people that have done it.

Kinsey:

That's all Paul asked, so I don't know what he's specifically asking. Let's try some topics off the top of my head to possibly help Paul:

When did you know it was time to hang up your 9-to-5 work clothes? At 60, what was going through your mind about retirement? If retirement is constantly on your mind at 60, what does it all mean about your mindset going into retirement?

On the anti-ICE LIBS & ‘MAGA Tyson’ handing out naps

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY has something to get off his chest:

Wanted to get serious here for a brief moment since I just found out that January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. What is wrong with this country?

And this country I'm talking, primarily, about the tone-deaf left that will protest for the perpetrators, not the victims of violent crimes, such as rape, murder, kidnapping and trafficking women and young girls. How dare ICE try to serve warrants and arrest known child rapists, murderers and violent gang members in Minneapolis, in all cities and states across this country.

On the sex trafficking front, the open borders (under Biden) flooded the country with young girls that were immediately forced into sex work. Girls in our towns, kidnapped from truck stops and motels, drugged and trafficked. Not only by illegals but by our own home-grown scum.

We, on Long Island, had a case this past summer about a 14-yr old girl passed around and trafficked to sick individuals (who deserve the death penalty by the way). Where are the protests against those criminals, not the law enforcement agencies that stopped it?

The left wanted Laken Riley's rapist/murderer set free. Left wing idiot politicians rallied for the criminal's "due process rights" not to be violated. F--k them and f--k all henous criminal's rights. What about the victims rights? For all the "F--K ICE" I see and read, I have two words for you, "F--K YOU!" Get your f--king moral priorities straight.



Sorry for the ramble and rant. Just had enough.

— Craig in Virginia reacts:

Holy s--t Joe...MAGA Tyson just made my day watching those clips. Thanks for sharing that.



It is painfully obvious that these dipshit lib protesters have never been punched in the mouth the way they act, and I was beyond thrilled to see someone introduce them to equal rights and lefts finally.

— TK emails:

I used to work in the Whipple Building for the VA until I retired last August so it's nice to see it on the news everyday. 🙄 The local news is abhorrent in their "coverage." Good to see MAGA Tyson have some fun and yes, he looked like a hockey player throwing those lefts.

Also of note, we find it funny up here that some of the talking head "reasoning" for there not being wider violence last week was because of the cold weather. We've been in a January thaw for the last week. It's been balmy for God's sake. Few reasonable people give a shit. "Live and Lear" as we now say in Minnesota.

Greg Gutfeld had a great analogy: Obstructing ICE is the new Tide pod challenge for the Adderall addicted wine moms.

— Paul B. reacts to MAGA Tyson:

Hawt Damn! That SOB can rumble! What a patriot! Listen, what the filthy Libs can't comprehend is that there are a lot of us out there like Maga Tyson but we've been raised to respect until the time comes that we have to defend ourselves or others.

When that time comes, well, we've been waiting for it to happen for a while. Don't mess with people because you just don't know what's coming down the tracks brother! What is mind boggling to me is that MT is putting the stamp on everybody around and the first guy comes back, with his hands down, thinking nothing is going to happen?

Also, MT is definitely a hockey player or used to be in fighting of some sort. Even if it was just street fighting for fun. Stick to your weight class lib libs.

The current state of the lumber industry: The wood is going to multi-family construction

Yesterday, I checked in with Kyle Trendel, who has provided lumber reports for Screencaps going back at least a couple of years. The market has been quiet, so I went right to the source to see what's going on at the lumber yard he owns in Kansas.

— Kyle reports:

The market is holding steady. All products are available and tariffs haven't impacted much. Most of the lumber is going to large multi-family apartment structures. There is going to be a big push for pre-built panels, trusses and floors... having more and more mom and pop stores closing.

How the French deliver mail in Antibes, France

— Mike T. emails:

That is it for this Wednesday in mid-January with snow on the way. Yep, it's still winter. It's cold. It is what it is.

It's buckle down time. It's time to produce. It's time to dig up content and keep you guys entertained while at work. We'll do what we can do today.

Go have a great day.

