Sydney Sweeney Teases New Lingerie With A Perfectly Placed Rose, MLB Players Are Shrinking & RIP Chuck Norris!

Also, wait till you see how the LIBS are handling this ICE episode of 'The Pitt.'

The Friday of March Madness' opening weekend? Yeah, that'll play. The libs never stood a chance this week. We were ALWAYS going to make it to this Friday, and to this weekend. It was inevitable.

And now, we're here. It's over. We've won … again! We're undefeated. Our brackets may be busted, but our resolve certainly isn't.

Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps — the one where Sydney Sweeney uses a well-placed rose to tease her new lingerie content. Naturally. Who hasn't done this?

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a LOADED week of #content. We'll break down the latest episode of "The Pitt" just to all share a laugh together, and Chuck Norris, sadly, will stop by for one final time.

RIP to an absolute legend. This one hurts. This one stings. We'll get through it together.

Grab you an old DVD of Walker, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Father Time Sucks

Man. Didn't expect that one today. Frankly, didn't expect it … ever? Chuck Norris was invincible, right? He was the guy who we always knew would be around. The dude we could always count on. Old reliable. Always there, through multiple generations.

And then, he finally lost a battle. Father Time is undefeated. He's never met a person he couldn't defeat, even Chuck Norris.

Walker died Friday morning at 86, according to his family.

It's sad. We've lost an icon. To some, he was Walker. To others, he was the deciding vote in "Dodgeball." To the younger folks, he was an incredible internet meme, back when the internet was a fun spot to hang out.

A simpler time. A better time.

Chuck is gone. We have to accept it. We don't have to like it — I certainly don't — but we have to accept it. And now, we have to just look back at the memories.

For instance, I decided to check out Chuck's final Instagram post. It came last week. One week ago today. He turned 86, and celebrated the big occasion with the most perfect Chuck Norris video of all time.

What A Week Of #Content!

I don’t age. I level up.



I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.



God Bless,

Chuck Norris

Just a kick to the nuts. One week ago, our guy was doing what he loved most. What he was born to do. What made America fall in love with him.

And now, a week later, he's gone. Life is fleeting. Don't take a second for granted. Not one second.

RIP to a legend. Give heaven some hell for us.

Let's get to the #content.

Paige, Sydney & ‘The Pitt’

Solid week. The #content was flowing. The beer will be all weekend. The arrow is pointed north right now.

A couple thoughts …

1. I CAN'T believe I forgot about that Rex Chapman clip. What a find from Bobby. What in the world ever happened to that lunatic (Rex, not Bobby)? I would imagine Trump broke him, right? What a fraud. The left really used him as a prop for, like, an entire year! And he's a true scumbag. Amazing.

2. Players getting shorter is going to be a strong storyline this MLB season. I can't wait.

3. Do other college football games go up against Army-Navy? I like the thought, but I think that one's already covered, no? Is Trump talking about D-II?

4. How about the absolute NUTS on the NY Gov. begging the locals to come home after shaming them four years ago? The left is nothing if not full of crap.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Friday class into a massive weekend. First up? This, by the way, is why players are getting shorter this season:

It's all for the ABS, baby! Now, I'm not sure how short one would have to get to turn that pitch into a ball, but I hope we never have to find out.

Tough look here for Jen. No two ways about it. What, exactly, was she looking at there? Did she just freeze? Baffling.

Next? Any students watch "The Pitt" on HBO? I don't, and buddy, I don't think I'm planning on it any time soon:

In case y'all were curious how the libs are handling things nowadays, there you go! They are, apparently, "disgusted," "scared," and "sick" over this insufferable ICE scene in "The Pitt."

Amazing. They're the best.

This show, by the way, prides itself on following real-world events. That's fine. I do wonder how many episodes have been devoted to treating patients who have been admitted because they were attacked by an illegal. Probably a TON, right? I'm sure.

You don't hate Hollywood enough.

Two more on the way out. How are everyone's brackets doing today?

Not great, Paige! Well, scratch that. I don't do brackets. Not my thing. I do, however, gamble, and I lost a heartbreaker on Ohio State yesterday. The good news is, I had a feeling High Point was going to win all week. I saw a ton of chatter about it. Easy money.

Just kidding! I forgot to put the bet in. I'm truly an awful gambler.

OK, that's it for today — and this week. Good work, everyone. Have a big weekend. Enjoy it. It's a good one.

Take us into it, Sydney Sweeney!

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Are you going to be able to sleep tonight after that episode of The Pitt? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.