Chuck Norris' Final Social Media Post Was Chilling, Yet Perfect

We've lost Chuck Norris. I know. Stunning. Walker died Friday morning at 86, according to his family. The man two generations grew up with – and idolized – is gone.

Father Time is undefeated, folks. He's won every single game he's ever played. Not even Chuck Norris could beat him.

It's sad. We've lost an icon. To some, he was Walker. To others, he was an incredible internet meme, back when the internet was a fun spot to hang out. A simpler time. A better time.

Chuck is gone. We have to accept it. We don't have to like it – I certainly don't – but we have to accept it. And now, we have to just look back at the memories.

For instance, I decided to check out Chuck's final Instagram post. It came last week. One week ago today. He turned 86, and celebrated the big occasion with the most perfect Chuck Norris video of all time.

The guy went out firing on all cylinders:

Chuck Norris was loved by everyone

I don’t age. I level up.



I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.



God Bless,

Chuck Norris

Just a kick to the you-know-what, huh? One week ago, our guy was doing what he loved most. What he was born to do. What made America fall in love with him.

And now, a week later, he's gone. Life is fleeting. Don't take a second for granted. Not one second.

Norris was hospitalized in Hawaii earlier this week. That's all we knew. TMZ reported that news just yesterday. This morning, the family announced his death in a lengthy social media post.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

You can read the entire post here.

RIP, Chuck.

Give heaven some hell.