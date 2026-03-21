The 'Party Of Love' Is Celebrating Chuck Norris' Death Because He Voted Trump

The party of love and inclusivity is at it again, folks. This time, they're celebrating the death of Chuck Norris. Shocking, right? I know. Didn't see this one coming!

Every time a Republican dies, a liberal gets his (they/them) wings. Or, you know, something like that.

Norris, sadly, died Friday at 86. He was admitted to a hospital in Hawaii this week, and the family announced his passing Friday morning. We still don't have a cause of death, although Walker certainly didn't seem sick in his final Instagram post last week.

Frankly, he seemed as healthy as ever. Life is fleeting, folks. That's the takeaway here.

Well, that and that liberals are just the worst. But you already knew that.

Within minutes – MINUTES – of Norris' death, the usual suspects started penning obits calling him out for, you guessed it, his political views.

Spoiler alert: He didn't vote for Kamala last election!

Chuck Norris was American propaganda, apparently

I could go on and on. The extreme leftists are NOTHING if not consistent. Remember, folks. This is the party that is all about love. And inclusivity. And "stopping hate." And putting "End Racism" in the end zones. And cheering on Bad Bunny for his all-inclusive halftime show.

This is the party that constantly bitches about Donald Trump because he's too mean. The party that prides themselves on being ultra-progressive and forward-thinking. The one that gets mad at US because we're not accepting enough, apparently.

Remember this nonsense from the Super Bowl?

Yeah, it's all a lie. The left is completely full of crap. You know that, because I tell you every single week. They lie about ALL of it. It's all a lie. It's all virtue-signaling, and pandering, and gaslighting. They don't care, nor believe, one single thing they say. Ever.

It's all for the clicks. And the votes. And the ‘likes’ on social media.

They want to seem hip and cool and accepting and loving, but, in reality, they're a far worse evil than any Trumper you know. They're certainly worse than Chuck Norris, but that goes without saying.

I want you to read these three paragraphs from the scumbag who wrote that Variety obit. Really read these:

Was Norris a brilliant athlete and top-shelf star? Yes. But there’s no denying that his roles were part of a body of work used to show American strength, might and the pernicious attraction of taking the law into one’s own hands — something that seems less fun in a year in which our country is funneling money into bombing Iran and ICE agents are acting like one-man militias.

Given our nation’s divisions in morality, information literacy and overall sense of reality, it’s easier to see Norris’ characters as justification for a fringe conspiracy movement rather than a moral standing. When patriotism and laws shift away from the Constitution, what side does a gunslinger land on?

While Hollywood takes endless shots for being too liberal or left-leaning, it’s a short-sighted criticism considering the industry’s decades of glorifying American military strength. Ultimately, genre fans can appreciate Norris as a larger-than-life marquee figure. But it’s a unique twist on separating the art from the artist: When a star is the poster boy for American exceptionalism and might, at what point does his legacy transition from escapism to dangerous propaganda?

I mean, my God. What a disgusting, pathetic, vile load of nonsense to jam into a story about someone as beloved as Chuck Norris. Amazing.

Could you IMAGINE thinking to yourself, ‘Man, I have to somehow work in a part about him being the poster boy for American exceptionalism before I wrap this up because he voted for Trump and ICE is bad.’

Imagine living like that. Imagine waking up and being that obsessed with Trump. It's an illness. These people are sick. This, by the way, is why nobody trusts the media. I don't blame them one bit. I don't trust the media, and I'm IN the media.

Disgusting.

Anyway, RIP Chuck Norris. Father Time sucks. He's undefeated, and I hate him for it. Chuck was a legend. An icon. A role model.

Well, to us sane folks, at least.