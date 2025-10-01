Chuck Norris Conquers 10,000-Foot Volcano At 85-Years-Old

The action star just hiked Lassen Peak, reminding us all why Chuck Norris is still a legend at 85

Chuck Norris just climbed an active volcano. At 85-years-old.

The martial arts legend and Walker, Texas Ranger star hiked Lassen Peak, a 10,457-foot volcano in Northern California’s Lassen Volcanic National Park last month, and he posted photos on Instagram to prove it.

"What a day! I had the pleasure of hiking Lassen Peak once again," Norris captioned the post. "While it was heartbreaking to see the damage left behind by the 2021 Dixie Fire, the park’s beauty still shines through. Walking those trails brought back so many wonderful memories. My wife grew up around these parts, and I’ll always be grateful she introduced me to such magnificent sights."

Norris lives in nearby Chester, Calif., and has summited Lassen before.

This isn't your grandpa's nature stroll, either. Lassen Peak is one of the largest plug dome volcanoes in the world, with hikers climbing 2,000 feet in just 2.5 miles — at elevations starting around 8,500 feet. And then you have to trek 2.5 miles back down the mountain afterward.

But steep ascent, thin air and blazing sun are no match for THE Chuck Norris.

Naturally, the comments section exploded with jokes:

"Nobody believes Bigfoot when he says he saw Chuck Norris."

"The wilderness went to Chuck Norris to learn how to survive."

"Chuck Norris doesn't carry bear spray. The bear carries Chuck spray."

"Chuck doesn't use hiking trails — the trees move out of his way when he's walking."

"When Chuck Norris goes on a hike, the hill sweats."

And, of course, my personal favorite: "Chuck Norris didn’t go over the mountain. The mountain moved out of the way for Chuck Norris."

What a legend.

Love all things hiking and outdoors? Follow OutKick Outdoors on Instagram and TikTok!