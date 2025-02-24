Sydney Sweeney Parties With Paris Hilton After Postponing Her Wedding

Is there trouble in paradise for Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino? What would give you a silly idea like that?

The fact that they reportedly postponed their wedding or the actress partied with Paris Hilton? Let's take a look at those wedding plans first.

TMZ reported a few days ago that Sweeney and Davino were originally supposed to tie the knot in May. But now that's not going to happen.

Sources told them that the wedding is "on hiatus" and "it's not totally clear why." That doesn’t necessarily mean the two have drifted apart and are heading for a split.

The outlet did some digging, contacted some "people in the know" who reportedly confirmed that "the wedding was being pushed back because of the couple's busy schedule."

That's a perfectly reasonable explanation. Who can take a week or two off when they're in back-to-back-to-back movies? Not to mention her obligations as a fraternity sweetheart.

Sydney Sweeney partied with Paris Hilton for the socialite's birthday

That's going to keep her calendar full. So are the Super Bowl ads, the other countless products she's pushing. How could she even begin to plan a wedding for May?

There has to be time for thirst traps, interviews, and partying with the likes of Paris Hilton. Wait? Okay, so there's a chance that there's maybe an ounce of trouble in paradise.

I mean, it was Paris' star-studded birthday party after all. Sweeney can't be expected to skip that to do boring wedding planning. It's best to postpone the wedding and revisit it at a later date. It makes perfect sense.

How else was she supposed to end up hanging out with Madelyn Cline and being tossed up on actor Lukas Gage's Instagram Story with the caption "name two hotter people?"

That's a moment all involved, and the internet, won't soon forget. I'm sure everything is fine. Sweeney and her fiancé are just really, really busy. Now simply isn’t a good time to walk down the aisle.

Don’t let your mind wander and start questioning whether those Glen Powell movie promoting affair rumors are real. They weren't. Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino are fine.

She didn’t suddenly wake up one day and realize she is who she is, and he is who he is. That would never be a scenario that plays itself out.