Sydney Sweeney Gets Her 2025 Started With A Jet Ski Thirst Trap

Sydney Sweeney wrapped up her 2024 on a high note. She set a Christmas thirst trap for divorced dads that came as she was faced with a full-on attack from delusional online trolls over viral bikini photos.

That was just the beginning of things to come. She then put on a bikini, jumped on a jet ski, partied with her friends and fiancé for what was a memorable end to the year.

Sweeney then packaged up some content, slapped a "the last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite" caption on it, and started her 2025 off with another thirst trap.

This one in the previously mentioned bikini, on the previously mentioned jet ski in a previously unseen picture. It was her first post on Instagram since going topless on a rooftop.

The post on a Thursday afternoon, two days into the new year, had viral written all over it. It was the kind of post that sets the tone for what she has planned for the new year.

Sydney Sweeney sets the tone for another strong year in 2025

The good news from her tone-setter is that there's going to be more of the same. More bikinis and more good times. Why try to fix something that isn’t broken?

Sydney Sweeney's approach is far from broken. She's pedal to the metal. She's in the movie theaters and all over the internet. There's going to be plenty more of the same.

The actress has three upcoming projects in post-production, according to IMDB, including the Christy Martin Biopic. She has another one in the works, The Housemaid, which is expected to be released later this year.

All that to go with almost 2 million likes in the few short hours she has on her jet ski thirst trap. What a way to start the new year.