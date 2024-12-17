Sydney Sweeney Sets A Red Dress Christmas Thirst Trap For Divorced Dads, Mark Davis With Blonde & Crockpots!

Did I play a major role in the 2024 Presidential election? I never even thought about this

- RJM makes a good point:

Do you ever sit back and think about how you helped make Riley Gaines become the face and voice of the transgender pushback in athletics and how you might have helped sway a Presidential election? And eventually, completely change the trajectory of men in women's sports?

Because that happened...and your readers are proud of you!

Kinsey:

Now that you say it, RJM, I'm starting to think I might deserve an OutKick lifetime achievement award, or something comparable. Maybe you guys have an idea on what we should call the award for service to this website.

If you were to tell me in December 2021 (it was like right now three years ago) that a Presidential election would swing based on what I was writing at the time, I 100% would've called you insane. There might've been 2-3 others writing about trans in sports/Lia Thomas at the time, and I can't name the other 1-2 writers/bloggers who were writing about the insanity. That's how small that world was in December 2021.

What happened in December 2021 wouldn't have happened if Thomas' teammate Paula Scanlan didn't reach out to me and ask me to write the story that broke all of this. She didn't know me. I didn't know her. I remember investigating her school email to make sure I wasn't being punked by someone that hated OutKick.

It all turned out to be legit and here we are.

I don't miss writing about trans in sports and using pronouns and maybe letting a she pronoun slip when I'm talking about a dude with a dong beating some female in a sport.

I appreciate your appreciation, RJM. Now go tell five of your friends they should be reading America's Best Daily Column, as named by the readers. That's all I ask.

If you think the Lia Thomas stuff was the first big moment of my career, you should see the Rex Ryan foot fetish emails I still have from the tipster who broke open that storyline in 2010

Not to brag, but the Internet might want to give me a lifetime achievement award for some of the stories I've found myself in the middle of over the last 17 years.

On Tuesday, December 21, 2010, a foot fetish guy emailed me and by Thursday, Rex and his wife were splashed across the front of the NY Post.

Why isn't Screencaps in the daily OutKick email newsletter?

- Mark in Russellville, Ar wonders:

Joe, Am I missing something? Why is Screencaps not in my daily Outkick email? I can search it down but WTF?

Kinsey:

Newsletter editors change from time to time and that means the content in the newsletter changes. However, how does an official Screencaps newsletter sound? Behind the scenes, I've actually been working hard for you guys. T-shirt Manager Olivia, who works on the marketing side, has been directed to set me up with a Screencaps newsletter that I WILL CONTROL. Mark, that's my promise to you. I promise that I will make it up to you and the others who NEED this column in their lives. Yes, I'm picking up more work with the newsletter project, but this franchise is poised to start taking the next steps that will hopefully keep me employed and paying my mortgage for years to come. Survive and advance. That's been the mindset for 17 years working on the Internet. Remember, you can always find Screencaps on the Screencaps page. Bookmark it. Save it on your phone.

Best places you've sucked down a beer

- Travis remembers:

I completed grad school and took my board exams. The next day after boards, I flew out with my future wife at 5 am for a 2-month backpacking trip that took us from Ireland to Greece.

Back then (1997) getting your board results took weeks, so I had time before I became a professional. We meandered our way down to Brindisi, Italy for a few days before we got on the boat for Greece, about 10 days left in the trip. We sat on a dock looking out over the Adriatic, knowing Greece was over there somewhere.

As we sat there, drinking a Heineken, soaking in the spring sun; making it through much of Europe without a single reservation, not knowing if I’d passed the boards (I did), but having enough awareness to know the world was in front of us. It was a great day, and the beer was cold.

- Joe S.A. shares:

Back in 2003 or 2004 my best friend, since second grade, and our wives took a trip to Ireland for like 10-12 days. Our flight arrived in Dublin at 6am and we could not check in to our hotel until after 3:00pm.

The hotel let us use the rest room to freshen up a bit and held our luggage for us while we proceeded to explore the city. It only took us a few hours to make our way to St. James Gate brewery, the Guinness mothership.

We took a paid tour and we got a token that entitled us to a pint at the bar in the observation lounge on the roof. After we finished our first amazing pint, I thought I would buy another, but the bartender told me that I had a token so I was good.

The four of us sat there comparing different Guinness beers for the next several hours while enjoying the spectacular view of Dublin. I can’t tell you how many pints we drank and I can’t help but think it was some kind of a mistake but we made sure to tip the bartender heavy after the second round and never looked back.

- Gary V. will never forget the beer he sucked down years ago:

I used to work for the LSU football team. After a late night of work a few of us would sneak under the scoreboard in Tiger Stadium and close the 18 hour working day with some beers. Really cool to see the place at night completely empty.

Basketball official fires back at North Dakota Nate over the state of reffing travel basketball

- Dave in SW FL via NE Ohio writes:

I was a basketball official for 15 years and will admit to having seen my fair share of officials, both young and old, who gave less-than-acceptable effort in rec league, Y ball, junior high, etc., games. I always tried to keep in mind that, to at least one person on the floor, any given game might be the most important one in his/her life, at least to that point. On the other hand, I didn’t schedule myself for games from 8 am to 11 pm on Saturdays.



That said, Nate touched a nerve when he said he wanted moving screen and over the back fouls to be called. Don’t look for any "foul" to be called that doesn’t exist.



All personal fouls involve contact (although not all contact results in a personal foul), so no contact = no personal foul.



Imagine you’re guarding Michael Jordan and Horace Grant wants to set a screen for him. Horace starts moving 4-5 feet at a time along the lane line as MJ runs sideline to sideline, but you keep avoiding Grant by going under him or hedging over him, resulting in you running half again as far as Jordan. Your coach is on the sideline screaming for a "moving screen foul," which does not exist. Now, when you contact Grant and the result is that MJ derives an advantage by getting open, then the official must make a decision; until then, nada. (Moral: teach your players to run into, not around, a screener who is doing it incorrectly.)



Same for "over the back." It’s not a foul to be taller or to jump higher than an opponent. It is, however, a foul where one player - regardless of whether he/she is in front of or behind another player - makes contact that results in an advantage. The foul is called illegal contact, though, and not "over the back." A kid who reaches over an opponent to grab a rebound has made a nice play, not committed a foul. Another kid who tries the same thing but unintentionally has his upper arm hit the back of the head of the player in front of him likely has committed an illegal contact foul. Yet another kid who does a nice job boxing out but then jumps backward into the opponent behind him may well have committed an illegal contact foul, regardless of having had inside position.



The number of coaches I ran into who actually knew the rules was vanishingly small. Even former college coaches and players now doing color commentary on TV absolutely butcher explanations on a not-infrequent basis.

- Chris Y., who went after David in Illinois' breakfast burrito, has a message for North Dakota Nate:

To the guy who wants the ref to call every foul.

These games are played on courts that have a game every hour on the hour. Having a game go ten minutes over the allotted time is not an option. Their jobs are to control the chaos and end the game on time. He may not like it but that is the truth. As long as the calls are balanced, play on.

North Dakota Dillon joins the dad club after driving 130 miles roundtrip for every OBGYN appointment with his wife

- NDD tells me:

Hey Joe, I see Nate already beat me to an update from up here and Grant might be in the process of writing as well. (Your shoutout on X/Twitter was the highlight of a group text around here.)

In November, my first son was born. Pretty cool to be in the "dad club" now, not sure if I can be in the club without any New Balances yet though. It was a bit different for us though as we don't have a baby delivery part of our hospital so we had to/have to travel to Williston (65 miles) for every appt and for the delivery.

Luckily the roads weren't too bad on the way home. I've never been more nervous driving than that first time with him. That being said, our Christmas plans are essentially a tour of ND to go see both sides of our family going to Fargo (390 miles) and barely across the border to Lemmon, SD (320 miles from Fargo) and then back to Crosby. (290 miles)

Not really looking forward to traveling a thousand miles with a newborn but since my wife and I are teachers we are able to spread it out across a few days at least.

It looks like it should be a sunny 6-degrees next Saturday when we start our trek at least.

Also, I'm a little late on the breakfast debates but I have a regional breakfast/lunch food from where my parents live. (Lemmon, SD) Cinnamon rolls and chili. It is a ridiculous combo that's actually pretty damn good.

Kinsey:

Can any dad beat that 130-mile round trip to visit the OBGYN?

Yes, I understand that NDD could drive 90 miles an hour down those North Dakota state routes, but still, 130 miles is 130 miles.

Mexican food debate

- Jonathan J. has words for those claiming they've found the best Mexican food:

I don't know what the hoopla is over all this "Who makes best Mexican food?", I ain't even from the south, but I did spend 2 years in Texas doing construction, the best Mexican food I ever brought was a food truck that came around job sites.

You guys don't know anything about best Mexican food, the other Mexican food that's even better is to get invited to a Mexicans home, I'm lucky I've gotten that a few times in Minnesota! , it's like you die and goto heaven on earth.

There is no "Mexican restaurant" that's gong to beat those. Ya'll can stop spamming each other, it's boring baloney.

Screencaps has been overwhelming!

- Mark T. in Florida emails:

The Christmas season content has been overwhelming enough to make one's head spin. On the football front, I'm still bitter about the Bengals inability to beat the Patriots in week one

(knocking me out of a survivor pool) and that looks like its going to cost them the postseason. Nick Bosa fumbling away Jenna Berman is indictative of the 49ers season (what a smokeshow); you can't have those type of turnovers.

The San Diego v. Texans Mexican food wars have spilled over into a second week; epic stuff. Both are fantastic....

I don't understand the women driving men around......wives / girlfriends / sidepieces / mistresses are to be in the passenger / shotgun seat. Sit there and look hot, not that difficult.

Chris Y. calling out David in Illinois Big Bird breakfast burrito dump completely appropriate; calling them as he's sees them. The food content is something we all can relate to (good and bad).

No mailing it in this week, hammer down.....

Kinsey:

Screencaps being overwhelming right now is a testament to readers having their heads on a swivel and writing out their thoughts. This is all so healthy for America's Best Daily Column, as named by the readers.

A moment in time at a butcher shop in Cadiz, Spain

- Mike T. reports:

Brother makes his own chorizo, the best I’ve eaten!

#####################

There you go, one of the best Tuesday in December Screencaps I've ever produced. Hope you guys liked it.

What's on the agenda today? Mrs. Screencaps has a screw in one of the grocery getter's tires. We'll need to get that fixed. Other than that, maybe some college basketball in the basement.

And work!

Hammer down. Don't quit on 2024.

