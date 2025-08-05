Spicy New Sydney Sweeney Photo For American Eagle Hits The Web, Comments Go Crazy

Attempts to cancel Sydney Sweeney are failing.

American Eagle is pushing forward with its Sydney Sweeney ad campaign.

The popular actress and apparel company have been fighting in the trenches against the woke mob, and the good guys are clearly winning.

AE refused to apologize for the ad campaign, Sweeney - a registered Republican in Florida - isn't slowing down, President Donald Trump threw his support behind her and the internet is rallying around the "Euphoria" star.

Sydney Sweeney (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign is the talk of America. The apparel company is refusing to back down and bend the knee to the woke mob. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

American Eagle drops new Sydney Sweeney post.

After going a bit radio silent following the ad campaign blowing up, AE released a statement standing by Sweeney, and it now dropped a new look at the actress.

Would you be shocked to learn it's going viral?

Well, it is, which shouldn't surprise anyone. Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The comments section looks exactly as you'd expect. People are loving the latest post from AE:

  • Great Jeans… ! 👖 👍🏻🤘🏻
  • People that are bothered by this ad shop at Hot Topic.
  • As a Mexican woman that ONLY owns AE jeans… I will continue to buy AE jeans because they are the best and my identity is not threatened by a beautiful woman.
  • Nobody in Europe knew the brand before this. Best marketing campaign
  • Love how they’re lowkey trolling the crybabies
  • Yes AE. Yes
  • American Eagle not apologising is based - you guys rock! 🤘🏼
  • The company trolling everyone who is mad and I'm here for it 😂
  • Sydney Sweeney is amazing, don’t back down
  • Great ad! Ignore the haters! 👖
  • I just became an American Eagle supporter
  • I bought two pairs of jeans last week. I’m going back this week!
  • How people are upset by this is embarrassing
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of "Anyone But You" at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on December 18, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Sydney Sweeney is the star of American Eagle's new ad campaign. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

This is what happens when you hold the line. American Eagle didn't apologize for a single thing - nor should they - and the response is overwhelmingly positive.

Do we all notice how that works? More companies should be paying attention and learn from it. Most people in America are normal. They don't believe in woke garbage. It's the very vocal minority responsible for the outrage.

Don't feed the trolls.

Sydney Sweeney (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney appeared in a new Instagram post from American Eagle. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

