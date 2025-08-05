Spicy New Sydney Sweeney Photo For American Eagle Hits The Web, Comments Go Crazy

American Eagle is pushing forward with its Sydney Sweeney ad campaign.

The popular actress and apparel company have been fighting in the trenches against the woke mob, and the good guys are clearly winning.

AE refused to apologize for the ad campaign, Sweeney - a registered Republican in Florida - isn't slowing down, President Donald Trump threw his support behind her and the internet is rallying around the "Euphoria" star.

American Eagle drops new Sydney Sweeney post.

After going a bit radio silent following the ad campaign blowing up, AE released a statement standing by Sweeney, and it now dropped a new look at the actress.

Would you be shocked to learn it's going viral?

Well, it is, which shouldn't surprise anyone. Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The comments section looks exactly as you'd expect. People are loving the latest post from AE:

Great Jeans… ! 👖 👍🏻🤘🏻

People that are bothered by this ad shop at Hot Topic.

As a Mexican woman that ONLY owns AE jeans… I will continue to buy AE jeans because they are the best and my identity is not threatened by a beautiful woman.

Nobody in Europe knew the brand before this. Best marketing campaign

Love how they’re lowkey trolling the crybabies

Yes AE. Yes

American Eagle not apologising is based - you guys rock! 🤘🏼

The company trolling everyone who is mad and I'm here for it 😂

Sydney Sweeney is amazing, don’t back down

Great ad! Ignore the haters! 👖

I just became an American Eagle supporter

I bought two pairs of jeans last week. I’m going back this week!

How people are upset by this is embarrassing

This is what happens when you hold the line. American Eagle didn't apologize for a single thing - nor should they - and the response is overwhelmingly positive.

Do we all notice how that works? More companies should be paying attention and learn from it. Most people in America are normal. They don't believe in woke garbage. It's the very vocal minority responsible for the outrage.

Don't feed the trolls.