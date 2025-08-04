Trump Shares Golden Taylor Swift/Sydney Sweeney Post After Deleting Original

President Donald Trump cooked Taylor Swift while heaping more praise on Sydney Sweeney.

Trump entered the Sydney Sweeney discourse Sunday night when he was asked about her being a registered Republican in Florida. America's 45th and 47th President seem pretty happy to learn that fun fact.

"She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her [American Eagle] ad…You'd be surprised by how many people are Republicans. That's what I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic," the President told the press.

Trump crushes Sydney Sweeney while trashing Taylor Swift.

Well, Trump decided to double down on Monday warning with a Truth Social post that is a work of art.

The President posted the following shortly before 10:00 a.m. EST:

"Sidney [sic] Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there. It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying of [sic] the shelves.’ Go get 'em Sidney [sic]. On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE, advertisement, THAT IS A DISASTER. The CEO just resigned, the company is in turmoil. Shouldn't they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite [sic], which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short but very Woke campaign, the Company. The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, BILLIONS OF DOLLARS LOST. Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her."

Trump deleted the post shortly after it started going viral. The good news for all of you is screenshots are forever, and we have it.

You can see it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Trump shortly returned to Truth Social with a new post, fixing spelling Sydney Sweeney's incorrectly and adding a few more fun nuggets.

Spelling errors happen to the best of us. In fact, Trump once spell-checked me on X. Hard to believe the sitting President was spending time checking my spelling on social media.

What a time to be alive.

Having said that, this is truly outstanding work from Trump. He managed to crush Bud Light, T-Swift, and Jaguar while doubling down on his praise for Sweeney.

Remember, this is the man with sole responsibility for launching nuclear weapons, and he's out here online picking fights with multiple brands and Taylor Swift.

Are you not entertained?

What do you think about Trump's post? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.