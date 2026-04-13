Surprise! 'Malcolm In The Middle' Reboot Gets Dragged Online For Being Woke Slop

If you need to have your "Malcolm" itch scratched, just go watch the original series.

Remeber "Malcolm In The Middle," that show from the early 2000s starring Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston that was a hilarious look at growing up in a lower-middle class family at the turn of the century?

Well, Disney, being the absolute Dr. Frankenstein that it is, just couldn't let the series die with the times, and decided to resurrect the once-popular sitcom, releasing it to an unsuspecting populous.

Behold, "Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair."

Well, that looks like some harmless fun, right?

They hit all the bullet points from the original series: the brothers are still nuts, Hal and Lois are still doing their best to embarrass their kids all these years later, Bryan Cranston is still shaving naked in the kitchen for some reason.

Seems like business as usual, right?

Oh, how naive you are.

You probably couldn't tell from that two-minute teaser trailer, but "Malcolm in the Middle" has apparently gone just a little woke.

For starters, Stevie (Malcolm's wheelchair-bound best friend) is a gay Ru Paul lookalike and has an adopted son with his lover.

But that's not all!

In an attempt to placate the rest of the LGBTQ+ community, Malcolm and his brothers have a trans/non-binary sibling whom the first episode of the new series has an entire segment built around.

In it, Kelly, explains that "they" haven't felt like a girl (since that's Kelly's gender at birth, apparently) since they were 5 years old, all accompanied by soft piano music to tug at the viewers' heartstrings.

And viewers are pissed, to say the least.

Leave it to Hollywood and Disney to completely torpedo this thing from the word "go."

I have to say, if you're surprised by this, you haven't been paying attention for the past decade and a half.

The entertainment industry has been creatively bankrupt for quite some time now, and when you throw in the need for woke politics and/or the reprogramming of societal norms, you get this monstrosity.

Hollywood can't go five minutes without injecting some LGBTQ+ or anti-white/conservative/Christian propaganda into everything it gets its grubby little hands on, so this doesn't shock me in the slightest.

It does, however, sadden me.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, any remake, reboot or sequel has a 98% chance of sucking just based on the fact that it's hard to recapture the magic from something's original run, and when you couple that with modern-day diversity quotas needing to be hit, it's bound to be a recipe for disaster.

If you need to have your "Malcolm" itch scratched, just go watch the original series.

Don't waste your time on this garbage, because it's an insult to fans of the old show.