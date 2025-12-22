Is It Still Considered Upscale Dining If A Raccoon Isn't Falling Through The Ceiling & Biting Customers?

A Wisconsin restaurant guest got more than dinner after a raccoon fell from the ceiling.

Have we finally taken technology too far and forced wildlife to take action against us? Do the animals know something we don’t? Or is it far less serious than that?

Is a raccoon falling through a ceiling and biting a customer at an upscale restaurant in Wisconsin just how they do fine dining?

Are the rest of us not getting the full upscale dining experience without raccoons? These are all great questions that I don’t know if we'll ever get the answers to.

What I can say for sure is that raccoons in particular have had an interesting year. There was the meth pipe-wielding one who filled hearts on the internet with joy.

Who could forget the Kentucky man accused of releasing one in a bar? And most recently, the drunk raccoon with a rap sheet who was found passed out in a liquor store.

Deputies Considered A Taser Before Choosing A Trash Can To Trap the Raccoon

That takes us to last Sunday and all those unanswered questions about a raccoon that fell from the ceiling. WDJT reports that the incident took place around 7:30 pm at Grand Geneva Resort’s Ristorante Brissago.

Deputies from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office were called to the restaurant after the raccoon had made its grand entrance and bit a customer who tried to catch it.

When they arrived on the scene, the raccoon had reportedly barricaded itself in a corner of a back dining room. They put a trash can over it and briefly discussed using a taser on it, but opted not to.

Matt Snorek, the owner of Guaranteed Gone Wildlife Control, was eventually called to provide assistance. He used a catch pole to get the raccoon into a cage and remove it from the restaurant.

"It certainly had a lot of vigor and energy and, you know, anger and spite being under that tote," Snorek said.

The raccoon's adventure came to an end with it being euthanized and tested for rabies because it bit someone. That, unfortunately, means we'll never know its true intentions or whether it was put up to it as part of the Wisconsin fine dining experience.

I'd keep my head on a swivel at fine dining establishments in the area just in case.