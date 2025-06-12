Kentucky Man 'Cowboy Cody' Accused Of Releasing A Raccoon Into Bar After Ban Due To Drunken Mule Incident

This mule-riding Kentucky man has a trick and maybe a raccoon up his sleeve.

Who among us hasn’t at the very least thought about releasing a raccoon as a form of revenge? Most of us are able to control that urge and move on without causing a scene.

A Kentucky man known as "Cowboy Cody" isn't like most of us. Aside from his kick-ass nickname, he's been arrested twice for riding intoxicated on a mule and running from cops.

Cowboy Cody, real name Jonathan Mason, has now been accused of and arrested for releasing a raccoon into The Big Apple Grill and Bar in Murray, Kentucky.

Here you thought raccoons were only for alerting the police to your alleged drug use. There is that, but as Mason demonstrates, you can land yourself several charges with one of the animals too.

The bar, it turns out, had already banned Mason for a prior drunken mule incident. He showed up anyway, had a few drinks, and when he was asked to leave, he allegedly decided to release a raccoon, which ended up biting someone.

Cowboy Cody did not travel to the bar this time on a mule

When the police arrived, Cowboy Cody had already fled the scene. They found him, not riding a mule, and initiated a traffic stop. He refused to exit the vehicle and officers had to forcibly remove him.

"Apparently he had trapped a raccoon earlier in the day on his farm and he had been carrying it around with him," Mary Hafner, a bartender at the restaurant, told the NY Post.

"I’m a bartender, so you know I’ve seen some crazy stuff in my time. But nothing like this."

She has worked at the bar for a few years and thought that since Mason "always liked her" that she could convince him to leave without incident. It almost worked.

"I came out from around the bar and asked him nicely to leave said Hafner. He said to me, ‘oh I see how it is, they sent a pretty face out here to distract me.’"

Mason then left without issue. Or so everyone thought. He returned with the raccoon and let it loose inside the bar. After his arrest, he was taken to the Calloway County Jail.

The mule-riding Cowboy Cody was charged with the following: assault, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, according to police.

I'd be shocked if this is the last we hear of the Kentucky man known as Cowboy Cody. Until next time.