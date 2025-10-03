Steve Jobs' Hot Daughter, Eve, Stuns The Internet, Jimmy Fallon's A FRAUD & Taylor Swift's Thighs Grip America

Well, we made it to another Friday. Great! Glad the Libs let us squeak on by another week so I could get my heart ripped out of my chest by the Red Sox last night.

What a kick to the nuts. You watch all season. Follow every game. Scratch and claw just to get in. Get a huge win.

And then … it's over. Just like that. Wasn't even a good Game 3. It was never really in doubt.

I turned off the TV in the 7th and listened to the rest of it on the radio while I rage-cleaned my entire house. The First Lady will probably root for the Sox to lose every single year now after waking up to that this morning. At least I got some solid brownie points out of it.

And hey! At least I still have the 1-3 Dolphins for the rest of the fall. Silver linings.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where Steve Jobs' hot daughter, Eve, stuns the internet on a random week in October.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, Jimmy Fallon being a FRAUD, Taylor Swift's horny new album and the Padres verbally abusing the umps on the way out of town last night in Chicago.

Whew. What a MENU! Let's roll. Let's turn this week around.

Grab you something to take away the pain – a couple heavy tumblers of Kentucky Gentleman while putting away dishes last night did the trick for me – and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

One last farewell to the Red Sox, courtesy of disgusting Jimmy Fallon

I'm not going to spend too much time on the Sox today. I've moved on. It's a college football weekend, and I will be damned if I'm going to let the Red Sox ruin it for me.

That being said, I was disgusted by Jimmy Fallon last night. Disgusted.

Apparently, Jimmy's a … Yankee fan now? The same dude who was literally on the field, celebrating with the Sox, after they won it all in 2004, was cheering for the Yankees last night.

Piss off, Jimmy. You and your terrible acting can hit the bricks!

What a week of #content!

Benedict Arnold! What a scumbag! The absolute NUTS on Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the biggest moment in Red Sox history, and then, 20 years later cheer for the Yankees … they must be huge. I'll give him that.

It's just gross. It's all gross. And I actually like(d) Jimmy Fallon! I think he's the most tolerable late night host left. Admittedly, that's a low bar, but still.

But this is just pathetic given Jimmy's history with the Red Sox. I get it – it was a movie. But ‘Fever Pitch’ stopped being "just a movie" the second they allowed Jimmy and Drew Barrymore onto the field right after the Sox clinched the World Series in 2004. They let those two CELEBRATE WITH THE TEAM.

And now, 21 years later, Jimmy's field-level at Yankee Stadium cheering on the Yankees in a deciding Game 7 (3)? What a joke.

That being said … Fever Pitch Drew Barrymore was peak Drew Barrymore. She's NUTS now. Not then.

Lead us off, Drew!

Eve Jobs, umps & Al, oh my!

Solid week from start to finish. Nice work, everyone! Strong start to October. Couple thoughts …

1. Manny Machado is the worst. Now, to be fair, it's a dumb question, but most questions are going to be dumb when you just lost an elimination game. More on the Padres in a minute.

2. Mac Jones? What's happening here? Is he … good? More on this game in a minute, too.

3. I think I like Vandy tomorrow. What a sentence.

4. … Eve Jobs?

Eve Jobs! Who knew? Steve's daughter went VIRAL this week because it seems nobody knew she existed until that picture started making the internet rounds. You learn something new every day, I reckon.

Welcome to the show, Eve. We'll be watching your career very closely.

Let's rapid-fire this Friday class into a big Friday night. First up? Nice work out of Wrigley last night by the umps!

Whoaaaaaaaa Nellie! What an awful call in the absolute worst spot. ABS can't get here quick enough. I've said it all year – this has been the worst season I can remember as far as umpiring goes. It's been awful. I don't want robots behind the plate, but I do want the challenge. We're getting it next year. Thank God.

Looks like the Padres at least handled it well!

Next? The only person who had a worse night than the umps was poor Al Michaels.

What was going on last night?

Look, I've written about terrible Al Michaels games plenty over the years here at OutKick. It's a running joke that it's my weekly blog on Fridays in the fall.

I've never seen it this bad. He turns 81 next month, and buddy, it's starting to show. Looks great. Sounds awful. That was an all-timer last night, and not in a good way. I'm genuinely confused as to what was going on with Al during the roughing the passer call.

Why was he so confused? Did he just not hear the ref? Even Herbie was hesitant to jump in and correct him, I think, because he was genuinely confused at what Al was confused about.

And how about the phantom fumble at the end of the game? What's Al looking at there? The ball was never out. Not even close. Odd. Sad.

I don't want Al to ever retire. I don't. Love him to death. But, I'm gonna need him to at least give me a better effort moving forward. I don't need vintage stuff. Just something that shows me he's still around. That he's still got it. Maybe it ain't 98 on the black anymore, but that he can still hit 93 when necessary.

Let's dial it in, Al. A lot of season left.

OK, that's it for today. Let's end the week with some horny Taylor Swift lyrics and have ourselves a big weekend.

See you Monday.

