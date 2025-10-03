Jimmy Fallon Pulls Disgusting Move At Red Sox-Yankees Game

What a miserable day. The Red Sox losing in the Wild Card series? That's fine. I can live with that. They were riddled with injuries, lost their best player a month ago, traded away Rafael Devers in June, and haven't had a legit No. 2 pitcher all year.

Frankly, even getting to the playoffs was a miracle with this roster. Give Alex Cora a lifetime extension.

So, I can take losing. It's fine. What I cannot take, however, is losing to the New York Yankees. That's a special kind of hell that I haven't experienced in the postseason in decades. I don't miss it. I am miserable.

Anyway, here's what really annoys the absolute piss out of me: Jimmy Fallon, who was literally on the field when the Red Sox won their first World Series in a century(ish) in 2004, cheering on the Yankees last night in New York.

This is disgusting, despicable behavior that makes me want to vomit, and Jimmy is welcome to piss right the hell off from here on out:

Jimmy Fallon is a FRAUD!

My God. It's just gross. It's all gross. And I actually like(d) Jimmy Fallon! I think he's the most tolerable late night host left. Admittedly, that's a low bar, but still.

But this is just pathetic given Jimmy's history with the Red Sox. I get it – it was a movie. But ‘Fever Pitch’ stopped being "just a movie" the second they allowed Jimmy and Drew Barrymore onto the field right after the Sox clinched the World Series in 2004. They let those two CELEBRATE WITH THE TEAM.

And now, 21 years later, Jimmy's field-level at Yankee Stadium cheering on the Yankees in a deciding Game 7 (3)? What a joke.

It's almost as if he's not a baseball fan at all:

So Fallon's a Mets, Yankees AND Red Sox fan? Yeah, OK. You can root for different teams if you'd like. That's fine. It can work … but it absolutely cannot work with these three specific teams.

You wanna be a Braves and Red Sox fan? Fine. Go for it. Yankees and Cowboys? Sure, why not! Lord knows plenty of people are.

But Yanks-Sox-Mets? Insane behavior from Jimmy Fallon here. I feel dirty for ever watching Fever Pitch. Don't know that I can anymore, which makes me sad because it's a lowkey great movie.

OK, it's not great. It's pretty average. But, for a Red Sox fan who grew up during the 2004 run, it's great.

Not anymore, though.

Sad. What a miserable day.