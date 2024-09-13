NFL Fans Are Begging Al Michaels To Retire After Another Rough Night

In a tradition unlike any other, NFL fans are once again done with Al Michaels.

Like DONE DONE. Can't stand him. Want him to retire. Now. Today. Right this second. They are finished.

Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit returned to the Thursday Night Football booth last night for the first time this season, and they were supposed to finally get a good game.

Bill-Dolphins! What could go wrong? Tua vs. Josh Allen. Tyreek vs. the Bills defense. Undefeated division foes going at it for the top spot in the AFC East. It had all the makings of a classic.

And then … it went exactly like every other Bills-Dolphins game has gone for the better part of a decade now. The Bills stomped on Miami from the jump. James Cook scored 17 touchdowns in the first half. Tua got knocked into next week and may now actually retire. And the game was over in the third quarter.

Great.

Anyway, all that to say that NFL fans weren't pleased with Al Michaels' … lack of bravado … throughout the night. It's become somewhat of a running theme over these past few years – I should know, because I've written about it time and time again – but it's nice to see the tradition still going strong in 2024.

Let's roll some tape!

Al Michaels is better than this

Yeah, that last clip doesn't exactly help Al's case. Frankly, he also fell asleep at the wheel during Miami's only touchdown of the night on the next drive. None of it was great.

Look, I love Al. I think he's a legend of the game, and deserves to be treated like a King. I'm also not putting last night entirely on him.

Like I said, that game was ASS. The Dolphins are a bunch of posers, and it showed early, and the Bills didn't really do anything special beyond catch terrible passes from Tua and hand the ball off to James Cook. So, you know, there wasn't a ton to get pumped about.

I'll also say this – the TNF product on Amazon stinks, too. The sound levels are just off. The crowd sometimes sounds too loud, and then they sound too quiet. Sometimes you can hear Al and Kirk clear as day. Other times you question whether they're even there.

And don't get me started on the commercials. The decibel levels on the freaking commercials HAVE to be at 6,000. Why the hell are they all so loud? My God.

Every time someone told me about Ozempic last night, my newborn woke up from a dead sleep in the room five doors down the hall. It was insane.

All that being said, Al Michaels could've given us all a better effort, too. Fair is fair, and I feel like that's fair. Ain't time to retire. Just time to get back to the drawing board and wake the hell up.

Let's be better next week. This ain't it: