Stephen A. Smith Rips Democrats After DOJ Investigation Reveals New Information About January 6 Informants

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has broken the unwritten yet well-known rule of his employer and torn into Democrats while reacting to newly released information regarding the January 6 capitol riot.

A new report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz revealed that there were a total of 26 confidential human sources in the crowd outside the Capitol on January 6, 2021, but only three were assigned by the FBI to be present.

The report stressed that none of the sources were authorized or directed by the bureau to "break the law" or "encourage others to commit illegal acts." Horowitz also explained that no sources were encouraged or authorized by the FBI to enter the Capitol or any restricted area.

The investigators, according to Horowitz, "found no evidence in the materials we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6."

Smith reacted to the new findings on the latest edition of ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’ and was furious about Democrats spreading fabricated information about what took place nearly four years ago.

"The big issue is I’m really, really sick and tired of every time I turn around, I’m finding something else that the Democrats have lied about or downplayed or misrepresented along the way," Smith explained. He also went on to say that he was "really getting ticked off" that Republicans were appearing to be in the right while accusing the Democrats of spreading misinformation about January 6.

"We can argue policies. We can argue politics all day long. But the Democrats worked really, really diligently to make the case that the right had a monopoly on insidious, evil tendencies. Corrupt tendencies. Duplicitous, hypocritical, untruthful tendencies and every time they made those accusations. We turn around and find out that at least some of them are guilty of the same sh-t. I don’t know about y’all, but I’m sick of all of it," the ESPN personality continued.

"They've actually made Donald Trump look like he was right instead of them."

During this past Presidential Election season, Smith has been among the few refreshing voices in the ESPN/Disney circle and recognized that alienating half of the country by bashing Donald Trump and his supporters isn't a wise move on any grounds.

In simple terms, Smith calls it like he sees it, and did just that when explaining that Trump's win over Kamala Harris was an "annihilation." He also let it be known that the age-old trick of Democrats using as many celebrities as possible to "guilt" voters failed miserably.