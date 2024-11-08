Stephen A. Smith Concedes Election Results To Sean Hannity: 'It Was An Annihilation'

A week before the presidential election , ESPN show host Stephen A. Smith and Fox News anchor Sean Hannity sparred over which candidate had the more successful campaign. Both men were convinced of their positions (Smith was pro Kamala Harris, Hannity was pro Donald Trump), and it led to a pretty heated conversation.

However, after Trump won the electoral college and popular vote, Smith could no longer argue that Harris’ campaign was as effective as he first thought it was. In an appearance on "Hannity" last night, he said as much.

"Congratulations on the election, the results," Smith said to Hannity to begin the conversation. "You called it, you said it was going to happen, I can’t refute it. I can’t refute the fact that the president of the United States, the rather president-elect, is well-deserving of it. It was a romp. It was an annihilation."

That’s a good show of sportsmanship right there, so props to Smith for handling his disappointment in an incredibly mature way.

Moving past the initial remarks, Smith went as far to say that these results were a ringing condemnation of the Democrat Party and its platform.

"He won and he won in absolutely convincing fashion, so much so that I think that in light of those results, we have to look at this election as a referendum on the Democratic Party, and America’s saying, ‘We’re not feeling where you are. We’re not feeling where you tried to go. We want no part of it. We’re not having it,’ and they made their choice and we have to accept it," Smith said .

If Smith ever wants to leave the world of sports, he just might be able to make a living as a political analyst, because he’s dead on here. For the past four years, the Democrat party has run on a platform that is anti-common sense, anti-middle class, and pro-communism. In convincing fashion, the American people said they had had enough, and Smith recognized that.

Every once in a while, Smith acts like an intelligent and classy man. This is one of those times.