Stephen A. Smith, Sean Hannity Spar Over Presidential Candidates In Heated Discussion

Fox News host Sean Hannity and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith are both opinionated personalities. It didn’t take long for that to become apparent in a discussion that they had on Hannity last night.

The two were discussing the current state of the upcoming presidential election, and both had strong opinions on how each candidate has presented themselves. Hannity, for his part, believes Kamala Harris has left a lot to be desired.

After noting that Harris ties herself up like a "pretzel," Hannity said, "She has to give us word salads because she won’t tell us how she really feels. She’s hiding her true beliefs. Donald Trump doesn’t do that," he said .

Smith responded by saying that Trump isn’t that coherent of a speaker either, and claimed that Hannity has overlooked that in his assessment of Trump.

"I know you’re not talking about somebody being lucid and cogent and enunciating their thoughts with clarity, and you’re bragging about Donald Trump," Smith said . "We can’t be watching the same stuff if that’s what you’re doing."

Hannity also made the point that Harris has lied at many points throughout the campaign, including about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

"She knew he was a cognitive mess, and now she’s lying. ‘Oh no, I never noticed it,’" Hannity said.

It was a positive discussion to be sure, and was a rare moment where two people from opposite ends of the political spectrum spoke on the same show together.

Here’s the full interview from Thursday.