Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Democrats For Using Celebrities To ‘Guilt’ Voters

Stephen A. Smith was not impressed by the Democrats' strategy for the 2024 Presidential Election. And rightfully so.

Election Night was a disaster for the Democrats. Not only did Vice President Kamala Harris lose decidedly to President-Elect Donald Trump in both the popular vote and the Electoral College, but Republicans also won the Senate and, possibly, retained control of the House, too.

On Wednesday's episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the longtime ESPN commentator called out celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and former First Lady Michelle Obama for "alienating" American people by trying to "guilt" them into voting for Harris.

"In the end, celebrities, who are worth hundreds of millions if not billions, who most American citizens feel are incredibly detached from their way of life and their quality of life, were not going to get away and guilt them into doing something different than what their experience says is going on and what they should do about it," Smith said.

Harris was endorsed by a who's who of Hollywood celebrities and entertainers — none of whom are affected by crime in the streets or the sky-high price of groceries.

Smith played a clip from Oprah's speech at Harris' final rally, during which the multi-billionaire former talk show host erroneously claimed that if Trump won, there may never be another election in the United States again. It was just another example of Harris' supporters trying to scare Americans into voting for her.

"This is the kind of stuff that alienates an electorate, alienates a voter," Smith said. "Because the freedom that you tell them you have, you try to confiscate morally by letting them know, you ain’t worth a damn unless you vote the way we say you should vote.

"Who’s going to go for that in a general election? With an economy rife with inflation, with over 12 million people crossing the border … the value of their dollars dissipating before our very eyes."

Stephen A. Smith: Stop The ‘Us Vs. Them’ Rhetoric

Smith then shared a clip of Michelle Obama telling men of color that voting for Trump was voting against "us." The host slammed the divisive rhetoric.

"If we don’t agree with you, we’re against you?" Smith questioned. "How do you think the men felt about that? So we have to do what you tell us to do; otherwise, we’re anti-you? You thought that worked? Do y’all know anything about most men? You think that’s going to work?"

Stephen A. Smith has not been shy about voicing his opinion on all topics, from sports and culture to politics. He's even teased the idea of running for president himself.

If he does, it's safe to say he won't be calling Oprah for any campaign speeches.