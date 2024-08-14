ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Rightly Calls For Kamala Harris To Step Out of the Shadows: 'What're You Hiding For?'

Let's not get it twisted … ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is chugging the Kamala Harris Kool-Aid put out by Dems to get Americans hyped for a candidate no one asked for …

But even Smith is troubled by Kamala Harris' clandestine presidential campaign as the Democrat candidate continues to evade the spotlight, tough interviews, and debates with former President Donald Trump.

Stephen A. criticized Harris on his YouTube show, displaying some much-needed (albeit overdue) common sense.

Seriously, how can anyone claim they love a candidate who's never there?

"Now. Joe Biden stepped down, stepped aside, as the presumptive Democratic nominee on July 21st," Smith began. "I'm looking at my calendar because I just want to make sure ... July 21st was a Sunday. We've had one week, two weeks, three weeks and one day since Joe Biden stepped aside.

"The only damn place we've seen Kamala Harris is at pep rallies. What's up?"

READ: Clay Travis Grills Stephen A. Smith's DEI Defense, Opens Up Floor For Debate With ESPN Commentator

Smith's right about Kamala's hiding, and he's no conservative.

Even as a guaranteed Harris voter, Smith wants to see more of the Vice President, both for the job she promises to perform in the future and for what she offers today.

"Somebody's got to say something. And it can't just be the conservatives. Right is right," Smith admitted.

"I'm talking to my sista' here. Come on now. You're running for the presidency of the United States. You've got my vote! You're running for the presidency of the United States of America. What're you hiding for? And I mean hiding in plain sight."

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to Stephen A.'s take. He added that Democrats are terrified to see Harris attempt to connect with the American people when the spotlight is on her.

"Credit to @stephenasmith for calling out Kamala over her refusal to talk to anyone in media for 24 days," Clay posted on Wednesday. "Amazing how few are even willing to point this out. They are clearly hiding her because they’re terrified of what she will say."

A large slice behind Harris' covert campaign involves the mainstream media and its inability to demand to see more from Harris. Something must be up if Harris is comfortably avoiding the spotlight while watching her poll ratings match or surpass ex-president Donald Trump.

The media's response to Harris' absence has been gracious, while Trump's consistent public appearances, despite being shot a month ago, have sparked a strong backlash.

Harris is comfortably avoiding the spotlight as polls start to lean in her favor.

Harris' popularity has surged recently, though her previous struggles within the Democrat party, notably during her 2020 presidential campaign, suggest it's a honeymoon period for Harris' campaign. In June, Politico polled the current president, Joe Biden, as 43 percent favorable and 54 unfavorable among general voters. Harris polled at 42 percent favorable and 52 percent unfavorable.

Smith and the rest of the nation want to see what this nominee can offer to a nation in rapid decline.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com