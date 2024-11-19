Stephen A. Smith Likens Jerry Jones To The Declining Joe Biden; Says He's 'Worried' About Cowboys' Owner

It's hard to imagine a worse person to be compared to in American culture these days than President Joe Biden, specifically in the context of cognitive ability. This is a man who has been unable to find his way off of a stage on multiple occasions, fallen down the steps of Air Force One, and most recently had a very sad battle with sand during a leisurely stroll on a beach.

It's been obvious for well over a year now that President Biden, just like every other 81-year-old does, has lost a step, or four, both mentally and physically.

For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Biden's decline reminds him of another man in his 80s who you can very easily argue has made some boneheaded decisions in recent years: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Smith has made part of his brand hating anything and everything the Cowboys do, but his comments about Jones and how his babbling press conferences remind him of Biden's before he passed the Democrat torch to Kamala Harris were of a serious note.

"I’m not joking when I say this: I’m getting very, very worried about Jerry Jones," Smith said on Tuesday’s edition of ‘First Take’. "Because the only thing that’s worse than the team’s play is his press conferences … where he says one thing after another, after another. I find myself thinking about Joe Biden before he backed out of running for re-election. I think Jerry’s one month older than President Joe Biden for crying out loud."

"I remember when I was on the airwaves, literally nine or 10 months ago, and they were like ‘he ain’t going to make it to the Democratic National Convention,'" Smith said, referring to President Biden. "And I'm looking at Jerry, and I find myself asking ‘where the hell is Stephen Jones (Jerry’s son and VP of the Cowboys), where the hell are his family members?"

Smith's question asking where Jones' family members are to help him, or at the very least slow him down, is the same thing many Americans have been asking over the last few years with President Biden in office.

It's nearly impossible to imagine Jones, who turned 82 in October, simply stepping aside from his duties as the Cowboys' president and general manager with the team on course for a losing season, but it's also impossible to argue that it wouldn't help the franchise for him to be far more hands-off than he has been throughout his career.