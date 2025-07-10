Taylor Mathis & Her 'Walking Bets' Boobs Are Back

There was some big news that rocked the sports betting world on Thursday afternoon. The always entertaining and talented Taylor Mathis made her return to providing some of the best sports betting content known to the internet.

That's right, the always captivating "Walking Bets" are back.

After an almost two-month absence, it couldn’t have returned at a better time. Maybe not as far as sports betting goes, with three out of the big four sports leagues currently in their off-seasons, but as far as summer content is concerned, the timing is perfect.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Mathis knows a thing or two about content and keeping the sports betting world and beyond on its toes. The last time we caught up with her, she delivered arguably her best performance of last year on the beach for the Super Bowl.

She was glad to be back on Thursday doing what she loves. She handed out her picks, and promised a "baseball jersey of your choice" to someone for some engagement. It was as if she never took any time off. She picked right up where she had left Walking Bets.

This was a welcome sight for all the horned-up degenerates out there who were still in recovery mode from the 4th of July weekend.

They showed their appreciation in the comments. Some with memes and others with simple words of gratitude after a hard day at work.

The warm welcome back wasn’t lost on Mathis. She felt the love and was riding high during her first day back on the job, making some of the best sports betting content around.

"Y’all are making my first day back to content fantastic!," she wrote after making her return. "Grateful for everything in life lately."

There you have it. Taylor Mathis and her Walking Bets are back. The internet has taken note and will be tuning in as she walks through the summer and into football season.