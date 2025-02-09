Taylor Mathis Delivers 'Walking Bets' Performance Of The Year In Her Bikini From A Beach In Costa Rica

Sports betting influencer Taylor Mathis has captivated the internet with her "Walking Bets" content. The approach to delivering her picks has changed the game.

It also landed her in the middle of a feud with another sports betting influencer who claimed to have invented the concept of walking while giving out bets.

Lucy Burdge, according to the NY Post, accused Mathis of "straight robbery." The feud had Mathis contemplating retiring her walking bets content.

Thankfully, she didn’t do that. Look, Michael Jordan didn’t invent the game of basketball, he just did it better than anyone else. The same concept applies to this content here.

Whether or not she invented it doesn’t matter, nobody does "Walking Bets" better than Taylor Mathis does. That feud is behind her now, as is some crypto drama that she and her boobs found themselves wrapped up in.

Sports betting influencer Taylor Mathis brought her best on Super Bowl Sunday

Mathis is on to bigger and better things. She's not wrapped up in a feud or sweating crypto drama, she's instead eyeing a possible spot in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Her no-days-off approach to her content has her delivering a performance of the year worthy edition of "Walking Bets" on Super Bowl Sunday and a strong case for her to find herself in Sports Illustrated.

Mathis is in her bikini. She's on the beach in Costa Rica. She's tossing out her bets while simultaneously dropping some of the best content on the internet today.

Let's have a day indeed. It would have been very easy for Mathis to take her foot off the content pedal today. She's relaxing on vacation after all.

She could have given it a middle of the road effort and thrown it up on the internet without a second thought, then kicked her feet up and waited for kickoff.

But that's not what MJ would have done, and it's not what Taylor Mathis is about. She brought her best with her for the biggest game of the year.