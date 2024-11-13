Taylor Mathis Wants To Make The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Great Again

Is Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue ready to be great again? Then the answer should be simple: Taylor Mathis, you're hired!

Mathis, who is the star of the "Walking Bets" digital gambling content series that has mesmerized a nation, threw her bikini into the ring Monday as SI continues to announce new names it is working with for 2025. Cameron Brink of the WNBA was revealed as the latest superstar to hop into a bikini for the iconic magazine.

"I want to be in Sports Illustrated Swim," Mathis announced to her followers.

But aren't you too old, one asked?

"WTF?? Martha Stewart was just in Sports Illustrated(.) since when was 32 old?" Mathis fired back.

That is true. SI met Martha in the Dominican Republic for a 2023 photoshoot where the 80-year-old grandmother lounged around in a one-piece for the real weirdos out there.

Why would Mathis be the perfect pick for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue?

She has a following that would actually pay for the magazine. That's a plus. The goal for SI should be to stay in business and make money. She's not picky on photoshoot locations. "Haha, anywhere," Taylor told OutKick Monday when asked if the shoot would need to take place in Aruba where she recently visited and destroyed. Taylor is up for having fun. She's hungry. She's not some model looking to go work runways in Milan. She just wants to walk around her neighborhood giving out gambling picks and sometimes popping up in Aruba doing bikini beach walking bets. Taylor is 100X more engaging than the robots that SI picks. Cut Chrissy Teigen's ass right out of the issue. She's had plenty of run. 2012 called and wants Chrissy to come on home. It's Taylor Time! DRAMA! Mathis moves the social media DRAMA meter. She actually engages in banter with the trolls and the regulars who throw ridiculous questions at her like, "Are you dating Johnny Sins?" In an early October Instagram photo dump, Mathis revealed a boyfriend with a shaved head. Fans instantly thought the guy was Johnny Sins. Taylor laughed it off. This is FUN. This is the Internet I and millions of other guys want to enjoy.

The ball is in SI's court. It's time to do the right thing in 2025. Give the fans what they want.